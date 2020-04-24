A humpback whale breaches off the south end of Cortes Island. Photo by Jos Krynen/Eagle Eye Adventures

Quadra & Cortes Islands

Breathtaking scenery, abundant wildlife and outdoor adventure await

From downtown Campbell River, on Vancouver Island, take a 10-minute BC Ferry trip to Quadra Island, another prime destination for saltwater fishing, kayaking, hiking and diving.

Part of the Discovery Islands archipelago along the Inside Passage, the islands are known for their warm, temperate climate, breathtaking scenery and abundant wildlife.

One more ferry trip – about 45-minutes – from Quadra Island leads to tiny, quiet Cortes Island, with a lovely landscape of orchards, lagoons and beaches.

Visitors are asked to refrain from travelling to the islands during the COVID-19 pandemic, but to plan for future adventures here and throughout the West Coast, visit westcoasttraveller.com

BoatingBritish ColumbiaCanadaCortes IslandPaddlingQuadra IslandThings to dovancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Discover Campbell River

Just Posted

Campbell River Mounties remember Nova Scotia victims with moment of silence

Campbell River RCMP officers joined their colleagues around the country in holding… Continue reading

Campbell River City Council changing regular meeting start time to 3 p.m.

Meetings are held using digital technology rather than in-person

Storey Creek re-opened to members April 22, poised to re-open for non-members Saturday

Quadra Island Golf Club, Campbell River Golf and Country Club remain closed

Strathcona Regional District approves borrowing bylaw for Quadra Island sewer project

Grant application filed for remaining costs on project

SRD plans to purchase Campbell River tourism-based radio station

Regional board to vote on issue Wednesday

Motorcycles motor past Nanaimo hospital as a show of support

Riders wish to show appreciation, and they also want to get out of the house, organizer says

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

Emergency alert issued to Nova Scotians over report of shots outside Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Warrant out for green-haired suspect who allegedly assaulted woman in Nanaimo

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating Trevor Coles, 32

Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The pandemic shuttered the doors of the tourist attraction and conservation organization in March

Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

‘Halfway point’ for Canada, three months after B.C.’s first case

Most Read