Quinn Sirignano sits on dad Rocky Sirignano’s shoulders, admiring a giant sea star held by mom Serena that is about to be returned to the ocean after a season in the Discovery Passage Aquarium. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Quinn Sirignano sits on dad Rocky Sirignano’s shoulders, admiring a giant sea star held by mom Serena that is about to be returned to the ocean after a season in the Discovery Passage Aquarium. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s Discovery Passage Aquarium sends sea creatures back to the wild in annual release

Release day marks end of aquarium’s 2022 season

More than 100 families came out to help Campbell River’s Discovery Passage Aquarium release its animals back into the ocean for the winter on Saturday.

The aquarium, located on northern Vancouver Island, is a catch-and-release aquarium, which allows the animals in captivity to continue benefiting the ecosystem throughout the rest of the year.

Each spring, aquarium staff gather animals from as far north as Sayward, and as far south as Courtenay. The animals are on display throughout the summer, and are then released each fall with the help of Campbell River families.

Serena Sirignano carries the large sea star to the pier to be released. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Serena Sirignano carries the large sea star to the pier to be released. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Ricky Belanger, of the Discovery Passage Aquarium, removes an animal from its holding tank to be placed back in the ocean. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Ricky Belanger, of the Discovery Passage Aquarium, removes an animal from its holding tank to be placed back in the ocean. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaCampbell RiverFamily activitiesThings to dovancouverislandWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Just Posted

Campbell River students cast their votes in a mock election last week. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Students would have elected a very different council in Campbell River

Aquarium curator Ricky Belanger assists Raisin the Octopus into her bucket for her voyage home. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
‘Raisin’ the Octopus among several underwater creatures sent back into the ocean.

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Flashing lights across Sutil Channel prompt call to Quadra Island RCMP

Quinn Sirignano sits on dad Rocky Sirignano’s shoulders, looking at a giant sea star held by mom Serena. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Over 100 families help out with annual Discovery Passage Aquarium release day