Wrestlers slam in Campbell River

Wrestlers fought it out at the Navy League Hall on Sunday in Campbell River. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The Pure Wrestling Association (PWA) held an afternoon bout this weekend at the Navy League Hall in Campbell River. It was part of the group’s summer series, with matches happening throughout July. The next fight is on July 29.

