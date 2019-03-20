Women’s Day fight an “amazing” experience for Campbell River kickboxers

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2019, two local athletes, Brenna Jardine and Marlene Noel, took part in an all women’s Muay Thai kickboxing gala in Calgary Alberta on Saturday, March 9.

The event featured Muay Thai kickboxing bouts with only women fighters who came from all across Canada.

Brenna Jardine earned a unanimous decision win while Marlene Noel lost a very close split decision. Both women are part of Team Bastian, a Muay Thai kickboxing team training out of the Heart and Soul Muay Thai gym in Campbellton.

Sixteen-year-old Jardine, a student at Timberline Secondary, overwhelmed her opponent over the course of the three round bout. Jardine controlled the fight with constant pressure and strong kicks to the body and head of her adversary.

“I stayed calm and fought the best fight I possibly could, turned out it was enough to win,” said Jardine of her performance.

Marlene Noel overcame a slow start to her three round match to take control of the bout in the later stages. Unfortunately, for two of the three judges, Noel did not do enough to win, dropping a very close split decision.

“Marlene started slow but finished strong. I am very proud of both ladies,” said Coach Kru Sandra Bastian after the matches.

The gala was more than just a bunch of fights, but a chance for women to come together to show their strength, courage and power. Although many of these ladies were throwing punches and kicks at each other in the ring, there was a high level of camaraderie and respect demonstrated among the combatants. Jardine commented on the experience.

“It was amazing to fight on an all female card and to see all the girls building each other up even if they were opponents in the ring,” Jardine said. “Everyone was so kind and helped each other with everything. It was an amazing experience I’ll never forget.”

Team Bastian continues their busy spring with Morgan Holling fighting in Victoria on the Fury VI card on March 22 and the team will be returning to Alberta to fight on the Fists of Fury 15 card in Medicine Hat in May.

