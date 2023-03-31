Germany’s Marcel Noebels, left, challenges for the puck with Canada’s Troy Stecher during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits

Germany’s Marcel Noebels, left, challenges for the puck with Canada’s Troy Stecher during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits

VIDEO: Calgary Flames’ Troy Stecher sends Penticton Vees message before BCHL playoffs

The Richmond-born defenceman played three seasons with the Vees, winning the Fred Page Cup in 2012

A Penticton Vees alumni and current NHL defenceman says although it’s been “a ton of fun” watching his old BCHL team in action this season, the job is far from finished.

Calgary Flames’ Troy Stecher sent a video message to the Penticton Vees on Friday, March 31, ahead of the team’s first-round matchup against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

“It’s been a ton of fun following you guys from afar this year, winning all the games that you have, making the SOEC a really tough place to play for visiting teams and even breaking some of the records that my team previously set,” Stecher said.

“Proud of you guys but the work’s not done, go get that championship.”

Stecher played for the Vees from 2010 to 2013, helping the team win a Fred Page Cup title in 2012.

Although undrafted, the defenceman went on to play for the Vancouver Canucks from 2016 to 2020.

He’s since suited up for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes before being shipped to the Flames in a mid-season trade on March 3, 2023.

The Richmond-born defenceman, 28, has 99 points in 433 NHL games.

Penticton and Trail meet at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday night for Game No. 1 of the first-round series.

The showdown marks a playoff rematch from 2022.

Stecher’s old club became just the eighth team in BCHL history during the 2022-2023 campaign to win 50 games in a single season.

Penticton looks to repeat as Fred Page Cup champions, after defeating the Nanaimo Clippers in the BCHL Finals last May.

READ MORE: Nadeau brothers, Fred Harbinson among 5 Penticton Vees up for top BCHL awards

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BCHLCalgary FlameshockeyPentictonPenticton VeesSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
De Boer, Gyori and Matchim head Storm in post-season All Star selections

Just Posted

A BC Ferries vessel approaches the Saltery Bay terminal on the Sunshine Coast. (John McKinley file)
BC Ferries fares could climb 9.2 per cent each of the next 4 years, CEO says they won’t

Dean Dool was killed Oct. 15, 2020. On March 7, 2023, the man charged with causing his death was sentenced to four years in jail. Photo courtesy Betty-Jean Dziekan
Man sentenced to four years in 2020 beating death in downtown Campbell River

The Southgate River Fire was located at the northeastern tip of Bute Inlet on the B.C. mainland north of Campbell River in 2022. The North Island is seeing provincial funding to help with people displaced by natural disasters. BC Wildfire photo/Twitter
North Island sees funding to support evacuees

BC Green Adam Olsen sees the provincial ferry system in a ‘very, very fragile’ state given current labour shortages. (Jen Blyth / West Coast Traveller )
Island MLA says Washington ferry halt not a warning sign for smaller BC Ferries routes

Pop-up banner image