Mount Washington cross-country skiing instructor Keith Nicol has become somewhat of a YouTube sensation for his instructional videos. Photo supplied

Mount Washington cross-country skiing instructor Keith Nicol has become somewhat of a YouTube sensation for his instructional videos. Photo supplied

Vancouver Island ski instructor’s YouTube videos pass 3.5 million views

Mount Washington Nordic ski teacher’s channel getting a life of its own

Keith Nicol, who teaches cross-country skiing at Mount Washington Ski Resort, has been enjoying success with his YouTube channel that focuses on instructional tips to improve your Nordic skiing.

“I started the channel several years ago to assist my university students with a winter outdoor pursuits course that I taught at Memorial University in Newfoundland,” he explained.

“I wanted to help the students remember the various teaching progressions and drills that dealt with improving their classic, skate and telemark skiing. Soon other people began to view them on YouTube and the channel began to have a life of its own.”

Since moving to the Comox Valley six years ago he has continued to make his instructional videos at Mount Washington and with COVID-19 breaking out and people having a renewed interest in cross-country skiing he has seen a big uptick in interest in his videos.

His videos are averaging 1,000 views per week, and some of his earlier videos from his Newfoundland days are nearing one million views.

“Overall my videos have been viewed over 3,500,000 times from viewers around the world which is very satisfying to know that so many people have enjoyed them… and I just got my 5,000th subscriber a few days ago,” he said.

To see his videos, search k2nicol on YouTube.

Nicol plans to continue making videos on all aspects of nordic skiing and if local skiers have ideas for videos he can be reached at k2nicol@gmail.com

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Mount Washington opens on time, COVID-19 protocols in place

RELATED: Vancouver Island Paralympic official receives international award

Comox Valleycross country skiingYouTube

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island-bound snowbirds settle for winter pickleball at home

Just Posted

Bob Joseph the bestselling author of ‘21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act’ has been an enabler for discourses about the Indian Act, since his 2015 blog post about the legislation went viral. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Regional Library)
Bob Joseph: Why the Indian Act must go and Canada will be better for it

B.C. author explores the paradox of why it’s so difficult to let the act go and why it has to happen

NIC Wildfire students learn about water delivery, pump operation and parts of a wildfire fighting kit in Campbell River in 2019. Photo courtesy NIC
Free wildfire training at NIC’s Campbell River campus starting in March

‘This is one of the easiest ways to get industry certifications and qualifications you need…’

Nick Chowdhury, co-chair, Urban Indigenous Housing and Wellness Commission, Coun. Ron Kerr, City of Campbell River, and Michele Babchuk, North Island MLA were on hand for a tour of newly-completed Q’waxsem Place supportive housing facility on Dogwood Street in Campbell River Feb. 5, 2021. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Construction completed on Dogwood Street supportive housing project

Residents to start moving in in the next few weeks

(Black Press file photo)
Mountie suffers carbon monoxide poisoning in rescue attempt

Recovering after helping remove person from exhaust-filled garage

Instructor Karen Cummings prunes an apple tree in preparation for the workshop. Photo supplied by Greenways Land Trust
Winter is the perfect time for pruning fruit trees

Greenways hosting virtual workshop on caring for apple and pear trees

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Rory Higgs poses in this undated handout photo. Rory Higgs was involuntarily detained in a psychiatric facility in B.C. multiple times, and says the only province where patients don’t have the right to refuse treatment should change its laws to protect vulnerable people and align with the rest of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Rory Higgs *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Jarring experience’ in B.C. psych wards because of ‘uniquely problematic’ law

B.C. is the only province where the Mental Health Act allows for so-called deemed consent to treatment

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammate Auston Matthews (34) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, February 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Red-hot Matthews scores 2 as Maple Leafs thump slumping Canucks 5-1

Simmonds also nets a pair for Toronto in easy win over Vancouver

Mount Washington cross-country skiing instructor Keith Nicol has become somewhat of a YouTube sensation for his instructional videos. Photo supplied
Vancouver Island ski instructor’s YouTube videos pass 3.5 million views

Mount Washington Nordic ski teacher’s channel getting a life of its own

Marc Sommer and Bev Anderson bat the ball around at Fuller Lake Park. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island-bound snowbirds settle for winter pickleball at home

Chemainus couple makes the most of conditions to keep playing the sport they love

Arctic air is forecast to envelop the Vancouver Island in the coming days, says Environment Canada. (News Bulletin file)
Arctic air forecast to put the chill on Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for the area

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
B.C. junior hockey league cancels season due to extended COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

Most Read