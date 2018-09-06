The Vancouver Island Seals defeated Shawnigan Lake School 3-2 in overtime.

Vancouver Island Seals take out Shawnigan Lake in overtime

This Saturday the Seals played their first exhibition game against a high powered Shawnigan Lake School (CIS league). As with all the previous games between the two teams, this was a closely fought affair.

The day before the game, the Seals lost their veteran goalie, and the pressure was placed on Samantha Beutler (Nanaimo), an underaged rookie, to fill the pipes. People wondered if she could withstand the onslaught that the SLS girls would throw at her, especially when Shawnigan veteran, Sarah Rourke put Shawnigan on the board following a beautiful assist from Megan Bouveur.

Beutler, however, proved her pedigree throughout the rest of the period ”Sealing” the net and only giving up a single goal on a 5 on 3 penalty.

Cassandra’s performance inspired the Seals to pushback and after a somewhat lacklustre first period, the team replied with goals from Yannick Truter (Peninsula) and Ally Goupil (Juan De Fuca).

This tied the game at 2 all before the buzzer sounded full time.

The ensuing 3-on 3-overtime only lasted for 30 seconds, before Anika Block (Juan De Fuca) and Marlene Roberts (Peninsula) assisted Yannick Truter in scoring the winning goal.

The Seals will be traveling to Calgary the weekend of Sept. 12 where they will be competing in the Fire Starter Tournament.

The nationals champions, the Rocky Mountain Raiders, will be in their pool and hopefully the Seals will be up to the challenge.

