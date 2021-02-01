Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League awaits next public health order

Junior B league on pause since November due to COVID restrictions

Campbell River’s Isaac Tonkin-Palmer and Nanaimo’s Ben Coghlan meet at the boards during VIJHL round 1 playoff action between the Nanaimo Buccaneers and the Campbell River Storm at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on March 3, 2020. The Storm won the game 5-4 and take a 3-2 best-of-seven series lead. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

With many sports leagues playing a wait and see game based on provincial health orders, the next deadline is coming up for the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

The league reminded fans in a Jan. 11 Facebook post that all games are cancelled until at least Feb. 5, but that the VIJHL will be evaluating its “go-forward” plan at that time.

The VIJHL, including the Campbell River Storm, has not been on the ice since November.

Follow vijhl.com for up to date details.

RELATED STORY: Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League hasn’t given up on season

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B HockeyVIJHL