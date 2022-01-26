The Vancouver Canucks have filled their vacant general manager position, hiring Pittsburgh Penguins assistant manger Patrik Allvin, as shown in this handout image. The three-time Stanley Cup winner becomes the 12th general manager in the franchise's history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks name Penguins AGM Patrik Allvin general manager

Allvin won 3 Stanley Cups during his time with the Penguins over the past 16 seasons

The Vancouver Canucks have filled their vacant general manager position, hiring Pittsburgh Penguins assistant manager Patrik Allvin.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner becomes the 12th general manager in the franchise’s history.

Allvin, 47, has been with the Penguins for the past 16 seasons and was the director of amateur scouting before he was promoted to assistant GM in November 2020.

“He is intelligent, works hard, makes strong decisions and I believe he will help us build a winning team in Vancouver,” Canucks president of Hockey Operations said in a statement.

The move to Vancouver will reunite Allvin with Rutherford, who served as Pittsburgh’s GM from 2014 to 2021 and led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and ‘17.

Rutherford was named the Canucks president of hockey operations and interim GM in early December after the club fired head coach Travis Green, general manager Jim Benning and several other front-office staff.

Allvin, from Leksand, Sweden, spent nine years playing professional hockey in North America and Europe before breaking into scouting with the Montreal Canadiens in 2002.

“Leading an NHL team in Canada is an honour and building a championship team in Vancouver is our goal,” the new GM said in a statement. “(Rutherford) has assembled a diverse and talented hockey operations group in Vancouver, and I look forward to working closely with all of them as we build a team that fans will be proud of and will ultimately compete again for a Stanley Cup.”

Rutherford added to his staff Monday, hiring former player agent Émilie Castonguay to be the franchise’s first female assistant manager.

He previously tapped former scout Derek Clancey to fill another assistant GM role, named Canucks legend Stan Smyl vice president of hockey operations and announced that former Canucks stars Daniel and Henrik Sedin would continue in their roles as special advisers to the general manager.

—The Canadian Press

