Two Campbell River teens receive prestigious sport award

Ty Ludwikowski and Emoni Bush presented with Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

2019 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport, Vancouver Island Regional Recipients and Receiving Line. (L-R): Jada Livingston, Tara Brant (for Ty Brant), Nicola Smith, Aedan Crocker, Emoni Bush, Ty Ludwikowski (Standing L-R): Alex Nelson, Elder & Sr. Advisor, I·SPARC, Calvin Swustus Sr., Cowichan Tribes Councillor, Michael Dumont, Minister of Sport, Métis Nation BC, Debbie Williams, Executive Director, Hiiye’yu Lelum (House of Friendship), Bruce Dumont, Cowichan Valley Métis Nation, Richard Lewis, President, Cowichan Valley Métis Nation, Mayor Michelle Staples, City of Duncan, Alan Edkins, Senator, Métis Nation BC, Rick Brant, Executive Director, I·SPARC. Photo by I·SPARC

Two young Campbell River athletes are among the recipients of a prestigious sport award.

Ty Ludwikowski, 15, who competes in basketball and soccer, and Emoni Bush, 16, a volleyball athlete, both from the Wei Wai Kum First Nation were presented the Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport in Duncan last week.

The awards are a celebration of Indigenous youth achievements in sport across the province. A total of 36 awards were presented, with six awarded to Vancouver Island athletes.

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (ISPARC) launched the regional nomination process in August. It received nearly 130 nominations from across B.C. for Indigenous athletes under 25 years old who are “competing in performance sport and committed to living healthy, active lifestyles,” an ISPARC press release said.

Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture offered her congratulations to the award winners.

“Your extraordinary achievements in sport and school and as community leaders are an inspiration to everyone in B.C.,” she said. “I wish you the very best as you continue to strive for greatness in athletics and beyond.”

Mildred Price, Vancouver Island Regional Co-Lead for ISPARC echoed her sentiments.

“This unique awards program is a great way to show the incredible talent and what these young athletes have accomplished,” she said “We are happy to honour their successes in sport and school and within their communities.”

The Vancouver Island recipients in addition to Ludwikowski and Bush are:

Jada Livingston, 17, Hockey, Rugby, Métis Nation BC (Ladysmith)

Aedan Crocker, 16, Road & Track Cycling, Penelakut Tribe (Victoria)

Nicola Smith, 19, Rugby, Peguis First Nation (Victoria)

Ty Brant, 18, Hockey, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte (Victoria)

According to the press release, the regional winners are automatically nominated for the provincials awards, which will be selected early next year. Ten provincial recipients will be awarded at the Gathering Our Voices Opening Ceremony in Kamloops on March 16, 2020 and will go on display at the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

