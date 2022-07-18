Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) falls in front of Edmonton Oilers’ Ethan Bear (74) as he reaches for the puck while Jesse Puljujarvi, right, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) falls in front of Edmonton Oilers’ Ethan Bear (74) as he reaches for the puck while Jesse Puljujarvi, right, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trial begins for Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, former Canuck charged with sexual assault

Charge tied to a police investigation into an incident that took place on Sept. 26, 2017

The trial for a former Canucks forward accused of sexual assault has begun in Vancouver.

Jake Virtanen was in B.C. Supreme Court as Justice Catherine Wedge gave instructions to the 12-member jury on Monday.

Virtanen, a 25-year-old native of Abbotsford, B.C., was charged with one count of sexual assault in January following a police investigation into an incident that took place on Sept. 26, 2017, when Virtanen was playing for the Canucks.

Vancouver police launched the investigation in May 2021 after a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint.

The Canucks placed Virtanen on leave the same month and his contract was bought out in June 2021.

He last played for Spartak Moscow in the Russian-based KHL and is not in custody.

—The Canadian Press

Crimesexual assaultvancouver canucks

Previous story
Campbell River’s Parker Bell selected by the Calgary Flames in the NHL Draft

Just Posted

Parker Bell (right) backchecking in a game against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Nov. 5, 2021. (Photos courtesy of the Tri-City Americans/ Scott Butner)
Campbell River’s Parker Bell selected by the Calgary Flames in the NHL Draft

The Campbell River Art Gallery is partnering with Highway 19 Concert Society to bring Harbour City Swing and the Mahogany Swing Band for a live swing dance event in Spirit Square this Thursday, July 21. Photo contributed
Swing into Summer at Spirit Square with the Campbell River Art Gallery’s Live Swing Dance Event

Beech Street in downtown Campbell River will receive upgrades of its above and below ground infrastructure and other features. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror.
Beech Street upgrades pushed back to spring 2023

The Strathcona Wilderness Institute will be hosting three TrailRider and Accessibility Days, one each month (July 24, Aug. 20 and Sept. 25). The TrailRider is a reclined wheelchair that is maneuvered by two volunteers (“Sherpas”) along the trails and boardwalks in the park. Photo contributed
TrailRiders and Accessibility Days open Strathcona Park up to everybody