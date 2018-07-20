Tossin’ cars around the track at Saratoga Speedway

The trucks from Fearless Logging opened last Saturday night’s fun competing against each other to see who could toss a car the furthest. Photo by Fernando Pereira

By Terry Guest

A beautiful summer night combined with 60 race cars and two self-loading logging trucks making short work of four import cars highlighted the racing program last Saturday night at Saratoga speedway.

The Fearless Logging-sponsored night of racing began with two of their logging trucks competing against each other to see who could toss a car the furthest and who could remove a motor the quickest. When all was done, four cars were turned into pieces and each trucker ended up with a win.

With the biggest car count of the season to date the Hornet cars, Road runners, Mad Max and Crash to pass crash cars entertained a big crowd with a full night of highly competitive races in all classes.

The night’s racing began with two four lap trophy dashes for the Hornet B cars with wins going to Gilles Roberts and Riley Dekker with the third dash being the Mad Max cars and the win went to Damon Dunn.

The Hornet cars ran three eight-lap heat races and they saw wins going to Austin Klee, Chevy Carlson and Kiana Westra. They were followed by two 20-lap main events where wins went Isaac Davis and James Laidlaw.

In the Hornet A racing, Nigel Neufeld picked up the heat race win while Raymond Fortier took the main event win and in Road Runner action Garrett Ann Rosner would pick up the heat race win with Carl Carlson narrowly winning the 15-lap main event.

Brad Dimitrov was a double winner in Mad Max, winning both the heat race and main event. In Crash to Pass racing Chris Campbell would win the heat race and Mike Jenkins survived the 15 laps to win the main event.

This Saturday the IMCA Modifides and the Bomber cars will be joined by the Hornet cars the last oval track event before the season’s biggest weekend Aug. 4 and 5 with Monster Jam invading the Black Creek oval for two days of Monster Truck mayhem.

Local racer Jason Beaulieu recently travelled to the state of North Dakota to compete in a dirt IMCA Modifide tour that saw 103 cars compete at six tracks in six days and when the final points were added up the former two-time Canadian IMCA champion found himself finishing 11th.