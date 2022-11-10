Top junior golf prospect is staying close to home.

Carihi Secondary school senior Dana Smith, one of Canada’s top golf prospects, has made her choice to where she’ll be heading next fall. Turns out, she’ll be staying quite close to home.

The Campbell River native has signed a National Letter of Intent to play NCAA golf at Simon Fraser University in 2023, coach Matt Steinbach announced Thursday.

“Dana’s a player we have had on our radar for a long time. We’re absolutely thrilled she chose SFU,” said Steinbach. “She represents all the values we look for in student athletes – competitive, loves golf, strong academically, and a great teammate. She will have an immediate impact on our team both on and off the course.”

SFU – currently the only university north of the border which is a member of the NCAA – has enjoyed a dominant run as a force in women’s collegiate golf. They have won three of the last five Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships — with only the pandemic and border restrictions not allowing them to compete in 2020 and 2021. In addition, two SFU golfers competed in the NCAA championships. Having recently added renowned coach Kat Kennedy as a full time assistant, SFU sees a very fruitful future on the horizon.

“Both our golf teams are in a great place right now, in performance and with our rosters’ depth,” said Steinbach.

Smith’s recent career highlights include shooting a bogey free round of 69 during this year’s BC Junior golf tournament and taking the Champion of Champions title which included a round of 69 with seven birdies.

Having first taken up a club at the tender age of three, Smith knew she when she first swung off the tee box that golf was the game for her.

“I fell in love with the game and started playing competitively at 11,” said Smith. “Ever since then, golf has taken me to some amazing places. I have gone as far as Ontario and Nova Scotia to play in national tournaments.”

Smith said that SFU’s travel schedule, which included two recent tournaments in Hawaii, as well as an international trip to Scotland was something that captivated her attention.

“I love SFU’s [travel] schedule,” said Smith. “They visit some very cool places around the United States.”

Smith, who plans to study business, loved the environment and community that welcomed her on campus during her visit.

“Everyone was so kind and welcoming that I felt as though I was already part of the team,” said the two-time Storey Creek Ladies Club champion.”I also love the nature around campus. It has beautiful views of the ocean, and walking through the trails was breathtaking.”

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

Campbell RiverCollege sportsGirls golfGolfSFU