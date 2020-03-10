There are few things more appealing than a fresh blanket of snow on Mount Adrian.

Time to hit the powder at Snowarama

37th annual event raises funds for children with disabilities and Easter Seals

The North Island Snowmobile Club will be hosting its annual Snowarama on Sunday, March 15 at Mount Adrian from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser for the B.C. Lions Society for Children With Disabilities and Easter Seals. Snowmobilers can come out and enjoy a fun day of snowmobiling and help make the event a sucess.

Donations can be made to any club member.

This event started in 1978 and has raised over $4 million. Funds collected go towards Easter Seal House and Easter Seal camps that provide disabled children a summer camp experience that they will cherish forever.

Hundreds of families from all over B.C. rely on Easter Seals services every year, whether they stay at an Easter Seals House in Vancouver or Victoria while a family member receives medical treatment or they send their child with a disability to an Easter Seals Camp where each year, over 900 children attend a week-long residential summer camp session.

The focus of the camps is to help give children abilities by helping them learn independence, confidence and skills they need to live happy, fulfilling lives.

The B.C. Lions Society for Children with Disabilities and Easter Seals BC & Yukon’s services are utilized by hundreds of families throughout B.C.

The riders of North Island Snowmobile Club agree that nothing beats the exhilaration of jumping on their machines and riding the trails with family and friends for a good cause.

The annual Snowarama will hit the powder on Sunday, Feb. 17 at Mount Adrian. Photo submitted

