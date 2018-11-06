Campbell River Storm’s Zach Trempner drives to the net during Sunday’s 3-1 victory over the Parksville Generals at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Three games in three days for the Campbell River Storm

It was a busy weekend for the Campbell River Storm and three games in three days had them singing “two out of three ain’t bad.”

On Friday, the Storm blanked the Kerry Park Islanders 5-0 at home then hit the road Saturday to face the Parksville Generals, losing to the mid-Island club 2-1. The Storm then rolled back up-Island on Sunday to face the Generals once again and, this time sent them home with a 3-2 defeat.

Scoring in Sunday’s game for the Storm was Tyler Chyzowski, Timon Prexler and Mike Dyck. Chyzowski was name the Home Star.

On Saturday, the Storm got their lone goal from Kason Furukawa in Parksville. Furukawa was named the Away Star in this game.

In Friday’s game, the Storm got four goals in the first perido from Davis Frank who scored twice, Mike Dyck and Damon Kramer. Josh Pederson added the fifth goal in the third period. Frank was named Home Star.

Nextup for the Storm are the Generals once again in Parksville on Saturday. The Storm then host the Buccaneers at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

