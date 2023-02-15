There are some large trout to be caught at the end of a bumpy road

By Don Daniels

Within a 90-minute drive west or north of Campbell River there a number of trout lakes that contain some large trout that are ready to be caught.

South of Campbell River, Comox Lake can be fished from a boat and during the colder weather some good fishing can be had if you are willing to dress warm and spend a few hours out in the open water.

At this time of year the weather plays a big part of getting out in the rain or fighting the wind, but the days are getting longer and already a few anglers have picked out good fishing days and are shore fishing or getting a small boat in the water. Echo, Beavertail and Roberts are go-to lakes for casting out Krocodile spoons or Roostertail lures in yellow or blue. Over the years that I have fished in this area, a big trout to me is 4 to 6 pounds but a 13.5 pound trout is a monster catch, a fish that size is few and far between but they are out there.

There is an interest in spey casting on local rivers such as the Campbell, Oyster and Elk rivers. Anglers use long rods and they can get the fly a long way out to where the fish are located.

On May 13, the second annual Vancouver Spey Clave will be held at Cumberland Lake Park and Campground starting at 10 a.m. Host is Jamie Ker and co-host is Tyler Kushnir from Campbell River. You will see some of the world’s best Spey casters in action along with casting demos, plus a woman’s only demo. Cumberland Lake Park and Campground is located at 1100 Comox Lake Road Cumberland.

This past fall, a number of Spey casters were angling in front of Rotary Park and at the beach at Frank James Park here in Campbell River.

Fly-tying for beginner sessions will continue this month here in Campbell River at the Vancouver Island Regional Library activity room on Sunday Feb. 26 starting at 1 p.m. My last session at the library had close to 20 people in attendance and I expect another great turnout this month.

Later sessions are booked for March 26 and April 30 then it’s time to hit the water and go fishing using fly patterns that are introduced to participants that have attended this year.

Beginners learn at their own pace and its interesting to see how the beginners have gotten better over the year. This month those in attendance will be entered to win a number of fishing books that have been donated. We wrap up the day with an information session of where to fish for trout in local lakes.

You will take home pink and green fly patterns that you can use to catch pinks when they arrive in late summer. If you are new to Campbell River come out and have some fun and get some information on local fishing to get you on the water.

Campbell Riverfishing