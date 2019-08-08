The pump track?

I started writing this week’s blabberings last week. I was getting fed up with driving or riding past the pump track only to look through a fence at a closed pump track. I often thought to myself, “What the Hell is taking so long?”

The track has been competed and rideable since early April. But still closed to the public for the last four months.

I decided to look into it and called the city. After a day or so trying to find who had info, I spoke to a lovely woman who had all the answers. But the only thing I heard was, “The fence will be moved Saturday and the track will be open to the public.”

So Sunday evening after a long day of riding, and being completely exhausted, I headed for the track to do one or two laps.

I rode for quite a while and had trouble pulling myself away. I rode it clockwise, I rode it counter clockwise, I looked for jumps, I tried to manual over the rollers, and I got some good speed going a few times.

When finally, I didn’t think my legs would hold me up any longer, I went back home.

In less than an hour of riding, I had forgotten how long the pump track had taken to get organized, planned, financed, designed, built … and then actually opened once that was all done. I just don’t care anymore.

I guess its a good thing to enjoy the present, opposed to bitching about the past. I sat on my deck with my legs, hips, and arms aching, thinking about how much my kids are going to benefit from a local pump track.

Thanks to everyone involved, for your years of effort, and your persistence.

Campbell River HAS a pump track, so grab your BMX, your dirt jumper, or what ever bike you have, and go try it out. You might be surprised how much fun you have.

I’m James Durand and I’m Going’ Ridin’…

Previous story
Campbell Riverites hit the podium at Whistler triathlon

Just Posted

Elk Falls experience to get a virtual facelift

New virtual exhibit expected to be complete by end of 2020

Mother/daughter land first tyees of the season

Season opened July 15, but regulations placed on length required them to be released until Aug. 1

Campbell River man recuperating from harrowing grizzly bear attack

‘I could hear the teeth on my bone,’ Colin Dowler recalls

Greenways Land Trust launches Junior Streamkeepers project

Initiative aims to get kids invested in the future of our waterways

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries provides a glimpse into life aboard the Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

‘It’s the sky putting on a show:’ How to catch the Perseid meteor shower in B.C.

Greater Victoria residents can seek out dark sky spots for night sky views

Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

Activists point to institutions’ support of Paris climate change agreement and Indigenous rights

Fisherman suspended after filmed clubbing and kicking salmon on B.C. river

Viral social media video creates outrage over disrespect for wildlife

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Driver gets car impounded, $644 fine

Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says

Surveillance footage shows two people killing and loading it into a luxury vehicle.

Two years’ probation for woman who had sex with 13-year-old at B.C. transition home

Both Min Chen and the boy were staying at a transition home in Victoria

VIDEO: Firefighters get fit to fight B.C.’s forest fires

Daily training for wildland fire fighters includes running, endurance and strength training

Most Read