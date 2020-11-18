The door remains open for fishing around Campbell River

Cris Pomeroy fly fishes local rivers for pinks and coho. Photo Don Daniels

By Don Daniels

Here we are, past the midway point of November and the weather plays a big part in what we do or can’t do when it comes to getting out fishing.

River anglers who fly fish or spincast may still get out and chase coho but the run is pretty much over. Trout anglers, on a nice day, can get out for catch-and-release cutthroat trout but river levels can change with the current rain which will soon change to snow. Even in the first weeks of November the chum run in the Puntledge River had anglers going after very dark salmon.

For those of you who can’t go online for fishing information, tidal guides are available around Campbell River; also there are copies of freshwater fishing regulations guides at the local tackle stores. Shore fishing is very popular around Campbell River and if you can build a fire, have a hot dog and enjoy. Logging roads will get slushy and at times turn to ice and get snow-covered.

Now is the time to stay local and the lakes that are easy to get at are Echo, which was stocked last month, Roberts Lake, which you can fish from shore, and Lower Campbell. Comox Lake can be a great place to get out during the colder months and if you have a boat, you can spend a number of hours out on the water.

If you are inclined not to get out salmon fishing in Discovery Passage you can simply get out and spend a few hours setting up for prawns and crab. Get out on the right tides, set up and check it out and see what happens.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fly tying sessions were cut short at the library and at this time there are no plans to start the program until the COVID pandemic is resolved. I am planning an information fly tying section here in the fishing corner in the new year.

On local lakes and rivers, I have met students of all ages who attended past sessions over the years and they are tying flies and getting out fishing. I have a number of packages being made up of donated hair, fur, feathers from hunters and I am in the process of getting them out free of charge to fly tying beginners and more information is forthcoming.

Since the weather is getting winter-like, now is the time to get the vice out and tie some simple patterns that are proven to catch trout or salmon. And yes, there are flies that catch people and I have some feature articles coming out later in the year.

Did you know that some fly patterns are banned from fly fishing competitions? Yes, they catch fish but the materials make it more of a lure than a fly. I have seen booby and mop flies fished around Campbell River and fished properly they are really effective.

Last week in my weekly visit to Sayward, the Salmon River was high and unfishable and depending on the rain situation the water levels will remain high.

