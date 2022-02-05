Teddy Bears and goals rain down in Storm victory

Teddy Bears rained down onto the ice like goals rained down on the Port Alberni Bombers net in the first period of Friday night’s VIJHL game against the Campbell River Storm.
On Teddy Bear Toss night, the Storm came out victors, defeating the Bombers 7-3 and stretching the Storm’s winning streak to 18.
The storm got goals in the first period from Nolan Corrado, whose side net slammer kicked off the Teddy Bear toss at 4:50 on assists from Riley Billy and Ben Coghlan, Jalen Price (Corrado, Billy) at 8:38 and Price again (Mitchell Finner) at 13:55.
The scoring continued in the second with Storm goals by Justin Gyori (Alex Bend, James Quaife) at 10:39, Price (Kye Benoche, Corrado) at 11:48 on the power play and Coghlan (Ryler Bergman, Jackson Gudz) at 15:41. The Bombers got on the scoreboard in the second on goals from Carson Steel (Easton Sandberg, Taylor Madsen) at 2:24, Justin Osborne (Sam Davidson, Jaydon Merritt) at 13:07 and Brady McIsaac (Merritt, Nathan MacDonal) at 10:30.
The Storm scored one unanswered goal in the third by Finner (Messer, Davis Frank) at 16:32.
Stars of the game were Price with his hat trick for the Storm and Carson Steel for the Bombers.
The Storm’s next game is tonight (Saturday, Feb. 5) at Comox Glacier Kings.
