Sun, surf and soccer for Carihi girls soccer academy in Hawaii

While mixing work with pleasure, the girls enjoyed three games and a few training sessions in between some rest and relaxation. Fourteen of the Girls Soccer Academy at Carihi were able to make the trip.

The opening day saw a light training session in Kapiolani Park, under the back drop of the impressive Diamond Head. Day two saw a trip to Hanauma Bay where the girls snorkeled with the incredible sea life within the reef in the picturesque bay. The early evening saw a comfortable opening win of the tour against St Patrick’s High School.

The weekend brought a trip to the North Shore to enjoy the beauty of Waimea Bay Beach Park and take in the popular Waimea Falls Park and Botanical Gardens. Even the overcast skies and occasional shower could not dampen the fun or thrill of swimming under the waterfall. In the late afternoon, the girls headed to the Dole Plantation and sampled the world famous Dole whip.

The evening brought the second game of the tour. The match was held at the impressive Waipio Sports complex which has 23 soccer pitches. Their opponents were one of the many girls teams from the Leahi Soccer Club (Le ’ ahi, the Hawaiian word for Diamond Head) and the club is the oldest women’s/girls’ soccer club in Hawaii.

It proved to be a superb, well-contested game. The Tyees took the lead somewhat against the run of play but were able to provide some excellent team defensive shape to keep their opponents off the score sheet at half time. The second half proved a well balanced game with Leahi 2003 equalizing with just a couple of minutes to go.

Day five of the #Tyeesontour, was another fun packed day and saw their third and final game against another member team of the Leahi club. Carihi raced out to a two-goal lead but their opponents did not give up easily and in the second half, they produced an impressive comeback to draw the game 2-2.

After the game the coaches and parents showed themselves to be the most wonderful hosts as they provided a barbecue for Carihi to enjoy. With the last game under their belts, the team headed off to the local water park, Wet N Wild and had great afternoon fun in the sun.

Monday saw a trip out to Sealife Park and a behind-the-scenes look at the hatching process of the sea turtles. Sadly, the population status for all species range from vulnerable to critically endangered. The team were able to meet one of their Honu, and learn why it is so important to protect these turtles. The afternoon saw drive out to Waimanalo beach and an hour or so having fun in the waves followed by a hike up the Makapu’u Lighthouse trail. After such a physically demanding day, it seemed logical to head out for a team meal at the Waikiki Restaurant Cheeseburger in Pardise.

It was early to bed as it was indeed an early to raise Day 7 as the team headed out to Pearl Harbour. This was a chance for some students to see a site they had studied or perhaps, will study, in Grade 11. Pearl Harbour is a lagoon harbour situated about 10 miles west of Honolulu. It is the site of the infamous air assault in 1941, which heralded the beginning of the United States’ involvement in World War II.

Upon their return to Waikiki, the team set off on a sunset cruise in a catamaran. This was a wonderful couple of hours of laughter, fun and some very drenched students.

The next morning saw another early start with the girls meeting at 7 a.m. and running to and up Diamond Head. The early start was an attempt to beat the “crowds” and actually run up the 1.5 km trail. The trail is steep and thin so often it is one lane traffic only. Fortunately, the early start allowed the girls to run all the way up with little or no interference. Leahi, as it is called by Hawaiians, is one of Hawaii’s most iconic geological features and is known for its historic hiking trail, stunning coastal views, and military history. The run proved a great challenge for all.

The afternoon provided some much needed rest and relaxation with the team heading off for some shopping at Alo Moana Mall. A couple of the grade 12 girls even bought their prom dresses. The evening saw another team meal at the Cheesecake Factory.

Thursday, Day 9 of the tour brought an early morning jog and a light training session at Kapiolani Park and on Friday, the team went parasailing.