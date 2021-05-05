The arena at Strathcona Gardens could be in the running for the 2022 Kraft Hockeyville competition. File photo – Campbell River Mirror

The arena at Strathcona Gardens could be in the running for the 2022 Kraft Hockeyville competition. File photo – Campbell River Mirror

Strathcona Gardens eyes 2022 Kraft Hockeyville competition

Winner gets to host a pre-season NHL game and $250,000 to help fix their arena

The Strathcona Regional District is looking to put Campbell River on the map again for the 2022 Kraft Hockeyville competition.

The regional district voted to make an application for the Strathcona Gardens arena at their April 28 board meeting. The arena was last in the running in 2012, when they advanced to the second round of voting.

RELATED: Campbell River moves on to second round of Kraft Hockeyville title

The Kraft Hockeyville competition was designed to encourage participation in hockey, and gives communities a chance to get some funding to upgrade arenas that are in need of repair or refurbishing. The winner of the competition is awarded an NHL game played on local ice and $250,000 in arena upgrades. The three runners-up receive a prize of $25,000 for arena upgrades.

It is still early in the process, the 2022 application dates have not been announced yet. However, the goal is to use the time to come up with a compelling story to convince Canadians to vote for the community.

“The compelling story really is the foundation for success in this,” said Strathcona Gardens commissioner Colleen Evans at the commission meeting on April 14.

For example, the Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick won the 2021 competition. In September 2020, the First Nation’s Chief Young Eagle Recreation Centre was heavily damaged in a fire. The community’s story was compelling to people across the country, which helped bring in votes.

“There’s no question that this is a popularity contest,” said commission chair Andy Adams. “To be successful, you garner the most ground support to be able to do that.”

Since it has been 10 years since the regional district was part of the competition, some of the details were a bit fuzzy for some commissioners. Adams explained that staff would be looking into those details as things have likely changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and new social media technologies that have come out since 2012.

RELATED: Hometown Hockey visits home of the Big Stick on Vancouver Island


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverhockeyStrathcona Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Draisaitl, McDavid dominant as Oilers down beleaguered Canucks 4-1
Next story
Massive change coming to B.C. high school sports

Just Posted

The arena at Strathcona Gardens could be in the running for the 2022 Kraft Hockeyville competition. File photo – Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Gardens eyes 2022 Kraft Hockeyville competition

Winner gets to host a pre-season NHL game and $250,000 to help fix their arena

Carl Kolonsky CROP. Photo by Luke Shields
Campbell River veteran receives flowers, letter of thanks from Dutch student on Liberation Day

Dutch city honours Canadian WWII veterans for role in liberating the Netherlands

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands were given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
SRD asked to support decision to remove fish farms

Wilderness Tourism Association says SRD consituents ‘will benefit greatly’ from wild salmon population

Campbell River city council wants to make it explicitly clear where it stands on the forestry industry after a series of what one councilor calls “decisions based on misinformation, disinformation and outright lies.” Black Press File Photo
Campbell River city council to fight what it calls forestry ‘misinformation’

Fairy Creek protests and recent Nanaimo council decision spurs CR council to openly back forestry

Vicki Little, Campbell River Hyundai. Campbell River Hyundai photo
Car dealership raising funds to help with medical expenses of employee hit by a stroke

On Saturday April 3, Vicki Little, sales manager at Campbel River Hyundai,… Continue reading

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

(File photo)
B.C. child-killer’s escorted-leave ‘beyond disappointing’: victim’s mother

Shane Ertmoed was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of 10-year-old Heather Thomas

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

Two semi trucks collided on the Nanaimo Parkway just north of Northfield Road on Wednesday morning, May 5. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Two semi trucks collide on the highway in Nanaimo

One driver taken to hospital, both northbound lanes of Nanaimo Parkway closed

Vancouver resident Angélica Vargas, 41, suffered third-degree burns to half her body after a candle lit a dress she was wearing on fire at a dinner party in November 2019. (Submitted)
‘I’m still alive’: B.C. burn survivor shares road to recovery after candle accident

For more than a year after her accident, Vancouver resident Angélica Vargas couldn’t look in the mirror. Now, she’s learning to accept her scars.

FILE – A vendor waits to serve mini doughnuts to a motorist at a drive-thru event with mini doughnut vendors at the Pacific National Exhibition grounds, in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The PNE organized the event to help support vendors who will be unable to sell at the fair this year due to the cancellation of the annual event because of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PNE cancels in-person fair for 2021, citing COVID concerns

Restrictions have made planning too difficult, organizers say

A dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination is prepared at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved for kids 12 to 15 years old in Canada

The vaccine was previously authorized for anyone at least 16 years of age or older

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
4 shootings in 4 days: Police work to solve brazen shootings across Lower Mainland

Unclear if a targeted shooting in Delta over the weekend was gang-related

Most Read