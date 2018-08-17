Logan Wright (left) and Ryan Lofstrom show off their medals.

Stellar championship results for Campbell River Comets

Local pair bring home medals from junior event in Kelowna

The Campbell River Comets Track and Field club had two athletes compete at the B.C. Junior Development Track and Field Championships this summer.

This provincial competition was only for JD participants (those aged 9-13) in Kelowna from July 27 to 29. Despite sweltering, almost 40-degree weather and smoke from the surrounding wildfires, Ryan Lofstrom and Logan Wright came home loaded with hardware.

Wright achieved personal best results all five of his events. When asked what he remembers most about the competition, he said, “It was a great opportunity to represent Campbell River.”

Lofstrom, who had many personal bests as well, can also boast being the provincial champ in three of his races.

“It was an awesome experience,” he said.

Coach Dave Ashcroft, who helped train the boys for these championships, said, “I am so thrilled for both Ryan and Logan. They trained very hard over the past month and it paid off with some amazing results. They competed against the best in BC in some very challenging weather conditions and both came home with a lot of new Personal Bests and a whole bunch of medals.”

Ryan Lofstrom (JD 11)

60m – GOLD with a PB of 8.45 seconds

100m – GOLD tied his PB of 13.66 seconds

200m – GOLD 28.36 seconds

Shot Put – Silver with a PB of 10.46m

High Jump – tied for Silver with a PB of 1.30m

Logan Wright (JD 12)

Shot Put – Bronze with a PB of 8.23m

Long Jump – 4th with a PB of 4.30m

100m – 5th with a PB of 13.88 seconds in heats

200m – 6th with a PB of 29.28 seconds

Discus – 8th with a PB of 18.02m

