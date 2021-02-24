Pam and Cris from February, 2020 fly tying at the Campbell River Library. This year’s sessions are cancelled due to COVID-19. Don Daniels photo

Pam and Cris from February, 2020 fly tying at the Campbell River Library. This year’s sessions are cancelled due to COVID-19. Don Daniels photo

Stay at home options for fishing activity during cold and wet weather

By Don Daniels

In general, the fishing around Campbell River is very quiet except for a few dedicated anglers who get out and fish for salmon or strap on the waders and throw out a fly or lure in the local rivers looking for catch-and-release trout.

There are a few lakes close at hand to fish for trout from shore but access will be difficult after the snow hit the area. You can drive around Campbell River and see many boats, campers and trailers parked in the driveway and they will stay there for a few more months.

Because of the pandemic and travel restrictions, many people have stayed home for the first time in years because of travel restrictions to places like Mexico and other warm countries to escape winter on the Island. The local snowbirds will experience life at home during the cold weather. Not everyone owns a boat or even wants to salmon fish or even fish the river. An alternative will be to walk the local trails and observe nature along the river or shoreline along Discovery Passage.

Some of the elders, who like to fish, will get out and jig for the fun of it if the weather is pleasant. It’s a few hours out of the house.

On the last Sunday in January, the seawalk had a number of walkers enjoying the day and they were social distancing and wearing masks.

A number of fly anglers will be on the Campbell River in the upper pools and catch and release for trout is a great way to kill some time on the water and enjoy a day, just hoping for a tug that could be a steelhead. Over the past year, I am seeing more fly casters out and intruder fly patterns are becoming very popular. River levels are high and fishable but it will improve in a month or two.

At the end of January, I went through my fly tying materials and decided to make up 10 packages of feathers, dubbing and other materials and I was pleased to learn the packages were picked up by fly tyers. Heather Stratton at Night Time News mentioned that the bulk of people who picked up the fly goodies were ladies and a few men who want to take up fly tying as a fun hobby or something to do during the cold weather months, then go fishing.

At the moment, because of COVID-19, lessons will be cancelled for larger groups but I am planning to meet a few beginners at Frank James park on a nice day and help them out with basic techniques to start tying up basic patterns that work here in Campbell River. Then they can advance on their own.

You may want to check out local book stores or the library for fishing books written in past years! They are a great source of information.

For fishing information and comments you can email me at dddon27@yahoo.com Mask on and maintain social distancing and have fun learning about fishing opportunities on local rivers and lakes and on the salt.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Montreal Canadiens fire coaches, add Alex Burrows
Next story
COVID-crunched BCHL facing trade deadline dilemma with its 20-year-olds

Just Posted

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

The SRD is looking for volunteers for three Public Safety Lifeline Teams in the area. File photo
SRD looking for Public Safety Lifeline Volunteers

Emergency Support Services, Radio Communications and Animal Response volunteers all sought

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Fisheries and Oceans Canada fish-health audit at a farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The BC Salmon Farmers Association is asking Ottawa for renewed discussions with stakeholders and First Nations to allow for an equitable agreement on the government-ordered departure from the Discovery Islands. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

DFO’s current deadline will lead to the cull of 10.7-million young fish

BC Hydro is replacing streetlights across the province, with Strathcona Regional District communities this week. (Submitted photo)
Streetlights to be replaced in SRD commuities

LEDs chosen for energy efficiency and to reduce glare

Economist Doug Blair who prepared the report for RIAS Inc., said that he found significant concern with the lack of consultation by Minister Bernadette Jordan, leading her to make a rushed decision without understanding the implications and seemingly no plan to manage impacts. (Supplied photo)
B.C. salmon farmers ask feds to reconsider decision based on new economic analysis

The independent report by RIAS Inc. estimates an annual loss of $390 million dollar cost to B.C.’s economy

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix wore pink shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.” (Twitter/PinkShirtDay)
PHOTOS: B.C. celebs take a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

‘We need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

Mowi Canada West salmon farm in B.C. waters. Conservative MPs have backed an industry call for further discussions on the timeline for closing Discovery Island farms. (Photo supplied by Mowi Canada)
Conservative MPs back B.C. salmon farmers’ call for transparent discussions

Farm owners requested consultations, more time to leave Discovery Islands

Jack Barnes, who was Cowichan Valley Capitals property from May 2020 until last week, scores a goal for the Penticton Vees during the 2019-20 BCHL season. (Brennan Phillips/Black Press)
COVID-crunched BCHL facing trade deadline dilemma with its 20-year-olds

Hard decisions loom when BCHL may or may not resume play

UBC Okanagan students are among the most food insecure in Canada, according to a new study by UBC. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
UBC Okanagan students among most food insecure in Canada

42.3 per cent either can’t properly feed themselves, or are worried they will soon run out of money

A Nanaimo RCMP vehicle in the Woodgrove Centre parking lot. (News Bulletin file photo)
Woman groped by stranger in mall parking lot in Nanaimo

Incident happened near bus loop Saturday, Feb. 20, at about 4:45 p.m.

A 19-year-old man is in police custody following a recent violent robbery and assault in Comox . (File photo)
Arrest made in violent robbery and assault of Comox gas station employee

19-year-old man in police custody after incident where woman was putting things in her car

Victoria police arrested a man Tuesday after he reportedly smashed a sledgehammer into a bylaw officer’s truck and fled into Beacon Hill Park on his bike. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after sledgehammer smashed into B.C. bylaw officer’s truck

Suspect released with a court date

Most Read