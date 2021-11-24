The only retiring Swicked Cycles owner James Durand expects he'll do is retiring customers' bikes. Photo submitted

State of the bike industry, it’s not all doom and gloom – Part 2

By James Durand

If you read my article last week, you’re a bit more up to date on the bike biz during COVID, and now realize there are in fact plenty of bikes out there if you’re in the market.

You’ve probably also heard about the massive shortage of parts and supplies for bike repairs and maintenance, so even when you don’t need a bike, you can’t repair or maintain your current ride.

Really???

The word has travelled fast that bike parts are in very short supply, and just like bike consumers, many people have stopped looking for what they need to get their bike repaired.

Again, I can’t deny that there is less variety than normal and that it can be a struggle to get every customer exactly what they want, but there are options and any good bike shop will manage to keep you rolling.

Just as COVID hit, we started looking for more parts, more accessories, and more maintenance supplies in big volumes, and we’ve managed to service thousands of bikes during this “shortage”.

So yes, there is a shortage of some parts and at the same time far higher demand, but we’ve taken on a different approach to overcome this.

We may not have the exact part you need replaced, the perfect color, or the same brand you had when you came in, but we have found great, high quality options to keep your bike running smoothly.

So when you think all is lost and you’ll never be able to repair your bike, think again.

Good shops have adapted in these times, ordered more than normal and earlier the normal, and when that isn’t enough, we figure out other options to keep you satisfied as a rider.

We get it, being without a bike is not acceptable for us, nor you, so we do anything we can to get your bike up and running and keep you riding, despite Covid.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Campbell RiverCycling

Previous story
Continuing to battle lung cancer, Habs great Lafleur also striving to raise awareness
Next story
Wind and rain will keep most anglers idle for the moment

Just Posted

NDP MLA Michele Babchuk says the Old Growth deferral plan is largely to ensure the sustainability of the forestry industry. Bailey Repp photo.
Old growth deferrals to help ensure forestry industry’s viability — MLA

BC Hydro is once again extending a public safety advisory to stay away from the Campbell River this week. Pictured: Elk Falls by Stephen Watson/BC Hydro
Water release increases on Campbell River system in anticipation of heavy rains

Seniors Critic Rachel Blaney is concerned about seniors losing their Guaranteed Income Supplement (File photo)
Federal NPD call for emergency debate on GIS benefit

Vehicles kick up a spray as they drive through pooling water during heavy rains on Nov. 15. Less severe but back to back storms are forecast to affect the Island this week. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Vancouver Island braces for 3 more storms in 7 days