Spead is the thing at Saratoga Speedway with WILROC Sprint cars and IMCA Modifieds

Saratoga Speedway hosted the fastest of the fast this past weekend with the WILROC Sprint cars, the IMCA Modifieds and the Bomber racing divisions all sponsored by Upland Contracting.

The fans in attendance were entertained with some fast and close racing action. The IMAC modified Main 1 was won by Travis Stevenson, he was followed closely by Pat Brown in second place. In the Modified Main 2 Jeff May held off hard charging Chris Beaulieu by 0.028 of a second to capture first place in a photo finish. . The Bomber Main event saw Boston Larson capture the checkered flag for first with Charlie Ackerman 0.510 seconds behind in second.

The 40-lap Big Feature race involved 14 WILROC Sprint cars taking the green flag and raced with only one caution for a spin. At race end, Calvin Rugg was the first to pass under the checkered flag with Mike Haslam a considerable 3.275 seconds behind the leader. Gary Smith captured the third podium position.

This coming weekend Saturday, July 27, the IMCA Modified division returns to Saratoga Speedway along with the Old Time Racing Association (OTRA) in their vintage jalopies, the Dwarf cars, the Bomber division and the Hornet A division drivers. Tell your friends and bring a person that has never experienced oval track racing. Check them out on Facebook and https://saratogaracing.ca/

