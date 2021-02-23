The Campbell River Rotary Community Fieldhouse solar installation is designed to offset the energy use of the fieldhouse and the turf lights surrounding the field. Photo contributed

The Campbell River Rotary Community Fieldhouse solar installation is designed to offset the energy use of the fieldhouse and the turf lights surrounding the field. Photo contributed

Solar power charges up Campbell River fieldhouse

The Campbell River Rotary Community Fieldhouse solar installation, which was recently completed, is now energized, and generating solar electricity at the Robron turf field.

As one of Campbell River’s newest solar powered locations, this 12.4kW grid-tie system, is designed to offset the energy of the fieldhouse and the turf lights surrounding the field. Jarek Kubacki and Tara Jordan, co-owners of Campbell River’s Small Planet Energy Inc., renewable energy contactor, donated 100 per cent of their time for the design and labour involved in this installation.

“Four generations of our family have played soccer and other sports on these fields, and it was a pleasure to utilize the excellent solar exposure, while contributing to making the green fieldhouse vision come true,” said Kubacki.

Alex Bates, Campbell River Youth Soccer Association (CRYSA) vice-president, who has been one of the champions behind this project said, “We are very grateful to the many supporters and members within the CRYSA and entire community, for their hard work and commitment to make this happen, as well as for the support from the City of Campbell River and Campbell River Rotary Club. We are also beyond thrilled with Small Planet Energy’s generous support to create a solar powered fieldhouse for our entire community to enjoy.”

Mayor Andy Adams, who has also been supportive of the project adds, “The Robron Fieldhouse is the culmination of years of fundraising and dedication championed by the Campbell River Youth Soccer Association. Their efforts generated immense community support and major investment by the City and the Campbell River Rotary Club. We greatly appreciate Small Planet Energy’s generous donation for this project. Their time and expertise has helped us make the most of the opportunities for solar power at this facility, which Campbell River will enjoy for decades to come.”

RELATED: PHOTOS: Construction begins on Robron Park field house in Campbell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riversolar panels

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. pitcher becomes first woman in college baseball league’s history

Just Posted

Economist Doug Blair who prepared the report for RIAS Inc., said that he found significant concern with the lack of consultation by Minister Bernadette Jordan, leading her to make a rushed decision without understanding the implications and seemingly no plan to manage impacts. (Supplied photo)
B.C. salmon farmers ask feds to reconsider decision based on new economic analysis

The independent report by RIAS Inc. estimates an annual loss of $390 million dollar cost to B.C.’s economy

The Campbell River Rotary Community Fieldhouse solar installation is designed to offset the energy use of the fieldhouse and the turf lights surrounding the field. Photo contributed
Solar power charges up Campbell River fieldhouse

The Campbell River Rotary Community Fieldhouse solar installation, which was recently completed,… Continue reading

RCMP
Campbell River RCMP respond to shots fired at rural property

A family dispute resulted in gunfire on a rural property West of… Continue reading

A new sign about the Whale Trail B.C. has been installed at the Campbell River ferry terminal. Photo supplied by BC Ferries
Campbell River part of Whale Trail B.C. network

BC Ferries add Campbell River and Texada Island to network

No injuries were reported in the fire on Sat. Feb. 20, 2021. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Fire responds to small fire on Saturday afternoon

No injuries reported in fire

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Saleema Noon with a group of pre-teens before COVID-19. (Twitter)
Sexual health ‘master class’ for pre-teens offered online

‘The pressure is just so huge, even in Grade 5.’

(Black Press file photo)
Multi-vehicle highway collision in Ladysmith sends three to hospital

Two emergency services helicopters responded to the collision

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Suspicious men block frightened woman’s car at Port Alberni McDonald’s

Pair left after woman yelled and hit horn, RCMP remind people to call them immediately

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

Most Read