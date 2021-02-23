Solar power charges up Campbell River fieldhouse

The Campbell River Rotary Community Fieldhouse solar installation is designed to offset the energy use of the fieldhouse and the turf lights surrounding the field. Photo contributed

The Campbell River Rotary Community Fieldhouse solar installation, which was recently completed, is now energized, and generating solar electricity at the Robron turf field.

As one of Campbell River’s newest solar powered locations, this 12.4kW grid-tie system, is designed to offset the energy of the fieldhouse and the turf lights surrounding the field. Jarek Kubacki and Tara Jordan, co-owners of Campbell River’s Small Planet Energy Inc., renewable energy contactor, donated 100 per cent of their time for the design and labour involved in this installation.

“Four generations of our family have played soccer and other sports on these fields, and it was a pleasure to utilize the excellent solar exposure, while contributing to making the green fieldhouse vision come true,” said Kubacki.

Alex Bates, Campbell River Youth Soccer Association (CRYSA) vice-president, who has been one of the champions behind this project said, “We are very grateful to the many supporters and members within the CRYSA and entire community, for their hard work and commitment to make this happen, as well as for the support from the City of Campbell River and Campbell River Rotary Club. We are also beyond thrilled with Small Planet Energy’s generous support to create a solar powered fieldhouse for our entire community to enjoy.”

Mayor Andy Adams, who has also been supportive of the project adds, “The Robron Fieldhouse is the culmination of years of fundraising and dedication championed by the Campbell River Youth Soccer Association. Their efforts generated immense community support and major investment by the City and the Campbell River Rotary Club. We greatly appreciate Small Planet Energy’s generous donation for this project. Their time and expertise has helped us make the most of the opportunities for solar power at this facility, which Campbell River will enjoy for decades to come.”

