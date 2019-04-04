Six-time all-star and 2011 Grey Cup champion Jovan Olafioye retires

The Detroit native spent most of his CFL career with the Lions after signing with the team in 2010

B.C. Lions offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye walks onto the field after being introduced before a CFL football game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Vancouver on September 22, 2018. Veteran B.C. Lions offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye, a Grey Cup champion and a six-time CFL all-star, has announced his retirement from the league. The Detroit native spent most of his CFL career with the Lions after signing with the team in 2010. He started every game for the Lions between 2010 and 2016, helping the Lions win the Grey Cup in 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck —>

Veteran B.C. Lions offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye, a Grey Cup champion and a six-time CFL all-star, has announced his retirement from the league.

The Detroit native spent most of his CFL career with the Lions after signing with the team in 2010. He started every game for the Lions between 2010 and 2016, helping the Lions win the Grey Cup in 2011.

READ MORE: CFL rules committee recommending second challenge for head coaches

He earned six consecutive CFL all-star nominations from 2011 through 2016 and was named the CFL’s most outstanding lineman in 2012.

The Lions traded Olafioye to the Montreal Alouettes before the 2017 season in exchange for the rights to Canadian lineman David Foucault and Vincent Brown.

He played in 12 games in his lone injury-plagued season with the Alouettes and was released the day before the start of 2018 training camp. He signed a contract to return to the Lions shortly after his release.

“I’m incredibly grateful for my time in the CFL and as a member of the B.C. Lions,” Olafioye said in a statement. “There are so many people who have left a lasting impression on me from my time in Canada, but no more than (former Lions head coach and GM) Wally Buono and (former Lions offensive line coach) Dan Dorazio.

“My thanks also to former teammates and Lions fans everywhere. I could not have dreamed of anything more than the amazing experience I had in Vancouver.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Bike Race taught me the value of pursuing lofty goals

Just Posted

‘Important’ historical film comes to Tidemark Theatre

In the Land of the Headhunters, the oldest surviving film made in Canada, screens April 12

Hospital funding system called into question at Campbell River forum

Changes could increase volume of patients treated, says UBC prof

‘It breaks our hearts and spirits’: Health care advocates in Campbell River decry overcrowded hospitals

Capacity increased to 105 beds at Campbell River hospital; Island Health says more efforts underway

Comox Strathcona Waste Management shows plans for landfill gas collection

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: The plan is to hold off starting collection system until Campbell River landfill site is closed

UPDATE: No one injured in blaze that fully engulfed a Campbell River home

Full callout for fire department that tackled intense blaze

Comox Strathcona Waste Management shows plans for landfill gas collection

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: The plan is to hold off starting collection system until Campbell River landfill site is closed

EI benefits for sick workers cost feds $1 billion a year

Extending EI benefits could rise to an extra $1.3 billion five years later

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Judge orders fine for Fisheries Act violations, bulk of it will go towards conservation, education

$28,500 will benefit projects in Haida Gwaii and Vancouver Island’s west coast

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

B.C.’s ‘mosquito guy’ says dry spring could mean fewer pesky biters

Dirk Lewis works at a ‘mosquito management’ firm in Rossland

Lemonade stand thank-you note gets a reply from BC SPCA

Friends raise money for animals, and the shelter takes note

Shawnigan RCMP looking for missing 44-year-old man

Matthew Gilbert Darlington was last seen on April 3

One case of tuberculosis confirmed in Victoria

Two B.C. hostels were exposed in early March

Most Read