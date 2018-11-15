Sex and the City the theme of annual Campbell River Ladies Curling Bonspiel

The Nicole McCurrie rink won the A Event of the Campbell River Culring Club’s annual Ladies Bonspiel on Nov. 9

The Campbell River Curling Club hosted their annual Ladies Bonspiel on Nov. 9-11.

They had 16 teams compete in the “Sex and the City” inspired weekend. The club created a New York atmosphere with amazing decor created by Yvette Green, Frances Aitken and friends. Local merchants and vendors set up pop-up boutiques and the P-Nut Gallery had the ladies dancing away during the evening. The ladies were treated to a lovely continental breakfast by the in-house cafe operator Sybil and in the evening, the Good Wife Gourmet served an array of canapes during the Saturday night cocktail party.

The A Event, sponsored by Frans Hoogeveen Accounting, was won by the Nicole McCurre rink of Campbell River, playing along with Dodie Braithwaite, Sharon McCurrie and Louise Ramm.

The B Event, sponsored by Discovery Specialty Advertising, was won by the Nicole Backe rink, playing with a island combination of Cynthia Lu, Mariah Coloumbe & Marla Guldbransen.

The C Event, sponsored by Perpetual Resource Management, was won by the Michelle Cheetam rink of Port Alberni, playing on her team was Shirley McMillan, Suzanne Jones & Sandy Iurbes.

The D Event, sponsored by the Campbell River Curling Club, was won by the Michelle Haider rink of the Comox Valley, alongside Michelle was Bobbi Turchenek, Deb English & Mel Lewis.