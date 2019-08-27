WILROC Sprint car driven by Brad Aumen from Duncan competed at Saratoga Speedway on Saturday. Photo by Douglas Waller/Blackwolf Photopro

Round, round they go at Saratoga Speedway once again

Candy floss, hamburgers, onion rings and iced lattes: What do they all have in common?

They are round and round and round and exciting, just like the stock car racing at Saratoga Speedway on a Saturday night sponsored by NAPA Auto parts. There were lots and lots of rounds, with five divisions of racers racing in up to 40-lap feature races.

The Hornet A division 20-lap main was won by Wes Pheaton with Jimmy Antonik in second place. The race was marred in the opening lap with a rollover (more round stuff) by Clancy Beamish in turn one. Boston Larson was quickly out of his own stock car to help rescue Beamish from the inverted racer. Nobody was injured in the almost slow-motion-appearing roll. Beamish continued to race the car and finished 10th.

The Island Dwarf Car Club made its last appearance of the season at Saratoga this past weekend. Brad Struck continued his winning streak at the local speedway with another 20-lap main event win. Matt May captured second and Kyle Kennedy finished third.

The IMCA Modified championship was decided Saturday. Chris Beaulieu won the 40-lap feature race, followed closely by Brad Purdy in second and Travis Stevenson in the third podium position. The win for Beaulieu helped him win the 2019 IMCA Modified championship.

Charlie Ackerman diced his way through traffic to win the Bomber 40-lap feature race after starting way back in the starting lineup. Chad Taks was second to the checkered flag and Calvin Chamberlain finished third.

The Wilroc Sprint cars never fail to entertain with big speed and sound as they get around the left turn-only oval track. Brad Aumen was the first to the checkered flag in their 35-lap feature race. Calvin Rugg was close behind in second, only 0.275 seconds back. Dave Emerson raced to the third podium position in an exciting edge-of-your-seat kind of race.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, the speedway hosts the annual crash to pass travel trailer race sponsored by The Eagle 97.3 FM. Contact the speedway if you have a travel trailer you want to donate to the event. On that night the Mad Max extreme racing division will be racing as well as the expanding class of Figure 8 cars and the large Hornet B division.

Check out saratogaracing.ca for more.

