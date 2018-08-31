Rod Clark Memorial Tournament a great time to support a great course

Head pro and general manager of Quadra Island Golf Course, Jason Tchir, sets up for his tee shot on the par-3 ninth hole, where players had a shot to “beat the pro” and earned money to spend at the pro shop if they hit a better shot than he did.

The annual Rod Clark Memorial Tournament took place last weekend, with golfers turning out in droves to support the little course that could over on Quadra Island.

The annual tournament is a fundraiser for the course itself, as it is run as a non-profit organization relying heavily on volunteer work from members of the community to make it what it is.

Head professional and general manager Jason Tchir says this year’s event was “easily the best one yet,” and extends a huge thank you to everyone who made it possible.

“We have a lot of support here,” Tchir says. “A lot of local artists will donate paintings (for the auction) and everybody comes together once they kind of hear what the even’t about. Everybody’s on board and it becomes a great time with a lot of cool stuff: a silent auction, raffles, draws, beat the pro, silent auction…you name it, we’ve got it.”

Check out the action: