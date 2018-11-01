Bastion Elementary student Jared Peterson sneaks a shot past Silverbacks’ mascot Kong during the shootout competition in the Road to World Juniors (RWJC) event in Salmon Arm Oct. 24. The RWJC is coming to Georgia Park Elementary Nov. 6 (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Road to World Juniors to stop into Campbell River elementary school

To help generate excitement for the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria, BC Hockey is visiting elementary schools to deliver fun, educational presentations of basic hockey skills utilizing floorball equipment.

To help with the presentation, local Junior and Midget-aged minor hockey players will help demonstrate and teach the kids stickhandling, passing and shooting. At the end of the presentation, the floorball equipment will be donated to the school so the kids can continue to improve their hockey skills and remain active.

Georgia Park Elementary will host the visit on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

“Playing hockey is an excellent way for kids to be active, make friends and learn the value of teamwork,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Our government is proud to support this tour, which will give kids across B.C. a chance to try this great sport at their schools.”

“Our organization is committed to providing an opportunity for all students to enhance their life learning outcomes through hockey experiences,” said BC Hockey Chief Executive Officer, Barry Petrachenko. “The Road to the World Juniors will inspire British Columbians and allow us an opportunity to welcome new participants to hockey, while leaving a lasting impact within the host communities.”

Previous story
Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

Just Posted

No charges pending after driver confronts picket line in Campbell River

Police suggest the incident might be more a matter of mediation

Grieg Seafood invests $2.1 million in ‘feed house’ northwest of Campbell River

Aquaculture executive says he’s confident about industry amid new regulations

Campbell River City Council urged to ban plastic bags

Four local organizations have co-signed a letter, hoping to spur action on reducing plastic use

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Campbell River students and Greenways Land Trust take on invasive species

Project involves replanting natuve species near Georgia Park Elementary

Cuteness overload: Animals enjoying the best of fall

Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer

UPDATE: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

Sagmoen will appear next Nov. 7 to fix a date.

BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030

Vancouver Island man gets 18 months for sexually abusing 2 young girls

Victim confused and has trouble sleeping after Bolderson’s crimes.

New online tool gives British Columbians ins and outs of adoption

Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption

One year later: No updates in death of B.C.woman found on farm

Traci Genereaux’s remains were discovered on a Shuswap farm owned by Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s father

Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

Staff say man threw his drink at them, mad that it was the wrong order

Mounties not at fault after B.C. man killed hours after jail release

Man killed in hit and run had been released from Kamloops RCMP cells 5.5 hours earlier

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

Most Read