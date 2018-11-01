Road to World Juniors to stop into Campbell River elementary school

Bastion Elementary student Jared Peterson sneaks a shot past Silverbacks’ mascot Kong during the shootout competition in the Road to World Juniors (RWJC) event in Salmon Arm Oct. 24. The RWJC is coming to Georgia Park Elementary Nov. 6 (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

To help generate excitement for the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria, BC Hockey is visiting elementary schools to deliver fun, educational presentations of basic hockey skills utilizing floorball equipment.

To help with the presentation, local Junior and Midget-aged minor hockey players will help demonstrate and teach the kids stickhandling, passing and shooting. At the end of the presentation, the floorball equipment will be donated to the school so the kids can continue to improve their hockey skills and remain active.

Georgia Park Elementary will host the visit on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

“Playing hockey is an excellent way for kids to be active, make friends and learn the value of teamwork,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Our government is proud to support this tour, which will give kids across B.C. a chance to try this great sport at their schools.”

“Our organization is committed to providing an opportunity for all students to enhance their life learning outcomes through hockey experiences,” said BC Hockey Chief Executive Officer, Barry Petrachenko. “The Road to the World Juniors will inspire British Columbians and allow us an opportunity to welcome new participants to hockey, while leaving a lasting impact within the host communities.”