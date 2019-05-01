Jason Botchford (Screenshot via The Province)

Popular Vancouver Canucks reporter Jason Botchford dies at 48

Coverage includes the Vancouver Canucks with bylines across the country

Well-known Vancouver sports reporter Jason Botchford has died at the age of 48.

According to a statement released by his family Wednesday morning, the longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter died of apparent heart failure.

Botchford, originally from Aurora, Ont., was prominent in the Vancouver area for his coverage of he National Hockey League team, with bylines first at the Vancouver Province, followed by The Athletic Vancouver, TSN Radio and television.

Among sports fans, he was widely known for his post-game stories – first called “The Provies” and then “The Athletties,” and his edgy commentary and plugged-in reportage.

He leaves behind three children with his wife, Kathryn Botchford.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian tennis star Raonic withdraws from Madrid, Rome with injured right knee

Just Posted

City of Campbell River gets grant to study, address child care gaps

Inventory of child care services and child care space creation strategy will take about eight months

North Island College fine art students celebrated at year-end exhibition

Week-long show at Comox Valley campus opens May 4

Campbell River anti-poverty campaigner thanks community

Sheryl Thompson is grateful for donors who raised more than $37,000 as grandson swam in icy waters

Highway 19 Concerts looks to fill a gap in Campbell River music scene

Series looks to bring in touring musicians who fit between ‘coffee shop’ and ‘Tidemark Theatre’

Vancouver Island Fibre Fest a great weekend of artistic inspiration

Campbell River event ‘a fun and vibrant show with so much going on’

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Popular Vancouver Canucks reporter Jason Botchford dies at 48

Coverage includes the Vancouver Canucks with bylines across the country

Two years since teen soccer player’s death, a Surrey family’s pain persists

Memorial ‘TS3’ tournament planned at Cloverdale park where Travis Selje spent his final hour conscious

College instructor spots ‘unusual jelly’ on Vancouver Island beach

Creatures found drifting around in the shallows, far away from their element

Study: B.C.’s regulation of alcohol second-best in the country but still failing

University of Victoria finds alcohol regulation in B.C. to be poor but still second best in Canada

Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

Nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids are eligible

Most Read