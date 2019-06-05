Championship pool player Maryann McConnell of Port Alberni clears the table during a game at CR Bowling on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Pool players descend on Campbell River for Island-wide competition

Victoria takes top prize in tournament

Pool players from across the Island were in Campbell River to compete for a championship title last weekend.

The event brought together 11 teams with about 120 players taking part in competitions at CR Bowling and the Eagles Hall.

“So far it’s been an absolute blast,” said John Ellis, president of the Campbell River 8-Ball Association, which organized the competition, just before a game on Sunday.

Ellis said the event got started about 25 or 30 years ago to give pool halls a boost as the weather improves and as people switch from billiards to camping.

“It was created to give them business,” he said.

First place in the tournament, known as the Island 8-Ball Team Challenge, went to a team from Victoria, while Comox Valley came in second and Nanaimo took third, according to results posted on the Campbell River 8Ball Association’s Facebook page.

Among the players was Maryann McConnell of Port Alberni, a former resident of Cortes Island, who holds multiple Canadian snooker and billiards titles. She helped found the championship tournament.

READ MORE: Bank shots and back spin; Campbell River pool league open to new members

“We’re having a really good time,” McConnell said moments after sinking the eight-ball in a quick game against Ellis. “We get to see all our friends who play pool from all over the Island.”

John Ellis, president of the Campbell River 8Ball Association, at CR Bowling during an Island-wide tournament in Campbell River. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Eagles Hall was filled with pool tables for an Island-wide tournament on June 1-2, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

