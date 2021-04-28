Charter boats on the move from Sayward to Telegraph Cove. Don Daniels photo

Charter boats on the move from Sayward to Telegraph Cove. Don Daniels photo

Planning now for fishing Campbell River and north in the coming months

By Don Daniels

We are getting ready for the months ahead to plan a local fishing outing which might include salt and freshwater angling for salmon in Area 13, Discovery Passage, and for trout in local lakes and rivers.

We have already seen warm temperatures and getting outdoors will make life a little more comfortable during the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel restrictions are still in place and masking up in public is a common practice. Tourist travel to Campbell River is nonexistent and tourist traffic around the Island will be minimal. The best rule of thumb is if you have booked a charter to go fishing, you know the operator will advise you about rules and regulations pertaining to what you have booked. It avoids any discussion about “I didn’t know that” and” there is no refund request,” etc.

There are a number of fishable rivers close to Campbell River and with the salmon runs later in the summer, you can check out the trout fishing on the fly which is all catch-and-release. Spinning gear using small spinners and lures is also productive; all hooks must be barbless.

The Salmon River has good water clarity and steady water in some pools. On the Campbell River, the upper pools are well marked for fly fishing only and water flow will be high. Wading across the top end is not recommended.

A nice river to try your hand at fly fishing is the Oyster River. There are parking areas close to the bridge and if you walk up past the bridge. follow the signs and enjoy a few hours exploring the river and throwing out a few flies. All fishing is catch-and-release and often a number of people will cool off in the river during the warm weather months and many a time a float tube will go past you when you’re fishing in the pools.

Lake fishing will begin to improve as the local lakes’ spring stocking of trout is completed and size range is 209 to 259 grams. Larger lakes will see fishing action increase as more people are buying kayaks, canoes and boats and are starting to enjoy a day on the water during the warm weather days.

If you have a boat, you can troll a Cowichan Spoon or a Gibbs Wedding Band. Fishing from shore, worms, Gulp Eggs and Powerbait should be used where bait is legal. On the fly, choose woolly buggers, leeches and chironomids. If you go to any lake to fish or just relax, a big problem already is garbage being left and there is simply no need to leave pop and beer cans or plastic bags and food boxes in the bush.

I get a chance to scout out lakes and rivers where social distancing is not a problem and paddling around a lake is a great way to avoid crowds, catch some trout and have fun during the months ahead dealing with COVID-19.

Campbell Riverfishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NWHL doubles salary cap to $300K, delays Montreal expansion

Just Posted

A seaweed farm installation in Klahoose First Nations Territory by Cortes Island, which was identified by Zarbatany as an example of a holistic and environmentally friendly initiative. (Cascadia Seaweed photo)
Cortes Islanders draft climate adaptation plan

‘I think we should be leaders and set an example for others to follow’ — project volunteer

Drugs are tested for the presence of fentanyl. (Vancouver Coastal Health photo)
Campbell River overdose advisory extended for third week

Increased toxic drug supply found in community

Spring is typically the season for increased human/bear interaction. (WildsafeBC - Facebook)
South-Island human/wildlife interraction society expands to Campbell River

Wild Wise, based in Sooke, will now have a chapter based in Campbell River, as well

The City of Campbell River will be looking to create a new fee structure policy this fall in an attempt to make the recreation programs in the city less subsidized by taxpayer dollars and more responsive to public demand. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
City of Campbell River to find new fee structure for recreation programs

City is looking to make recreation department less taxpayer subsidized

Stage one water restrictions will be back in place for Campbell River residents as of May 1. Black Press File Photo
Campbell River’s Stage 1 water restrictions back in place as of May 1

Make sure you know when you can water your lawn, and on which days

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

RCMP confiscated 10 kilograms of cocaine and arrested two suspects after searching two commercial vehicles in 2019. The men had court appearances in Nanaimo on Tuesday, April 27. (Photo submitted)
Men charged in Nanaimo after cocaine seized from ‘sophisticated’ truck compartment

RCMP’s federal organized crime unit made bust in 2019, men had court appearances Tuesday, April 27

The SASCU Recreation Centre is serving as a COVID-19 mass immunization clinic. (File photo)
Volunteer staff at Shuswap vaccination clinic replaced by paid out-of-town workers

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo questions how and why volunteers relieved of duties

On March 27, 2021, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell smashed his own Jenga stacking world record with a tower of 1,400 blocks supported by one vertical brick. (Contributed)
Young Salmon Arm Guinness World Record breaker helps raise autism awareness

Auldin Maxwell breaks own Jenga stacking record with 1,401 block tower

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Health Minister Adrian Dix defends government strategy

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

Stephen Pawlak was sentenced in Courtenay on Tuesday, April 27. File photo
Weapons charges nets two years less a day for Black Creek incident

Stephen Pawlak already had lifetime firearms bans for previous offences

An Island Health sign on Salt Spring Island was vandalized last weekend. (Courtesy BC RCMP)
RCMP investigate vandalized Island Health vaccination clinic signs on Salt Spring

‘Whether this mischief was meant to be a nuisance, a political statement or otherwise is irrelevant’

Most Read