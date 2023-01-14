PHOTOS: Provincial championships of curling in Chilliwack

It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black; and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black; and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People watch the women’s semifinal in the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People watch the women’s semifinal in the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The Chilliwack Curling Club hosted the provincial championships of women’s and men’s curling in January.

Both the 2023 B.C. Men’s Curling Championship and the 2023 Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship were held in Chilliwack Jan. 10 to 15.

The women’s semifinals (pictured above) took place on the afternoon of Jan. 14 with Team Grandy playing against Team Reese-Hansen.

The men’s semifinal (Cotter versus Pierce) was scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 15. The championship finals were set for Sunday, Jan. 15 with the women playing at 9 a.m. and the men at 2 p.m.

To watch the action live, go to www.youtube.com/CurlBC.

For more, including results, check out curlbc.ca.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Curling Club hosts provincials

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackcurlingPhoto Galleries

Previous story
Scott Niedermayer, Kyle Turris among stars announced for BCHL Alumni Game in Penticton
Next story
BCHL all-star weekend in Penticton set to be first of its kind

Just Posted

North Island Hospital – Campbell River and District. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Doctors ask City of Campbell River for help with doctor shortage

Quadra Island RCMP detachment and the DFO are investigating an incident which occurred on Heriot Bay Wednesday Morning. Google.
Heriot Bay on Quadra Island site of alleged incident

This map represents flood advisory and warning notifications as updated by the River Forecast Centre for the Province of British Columbia as of noon Jan. 13. (Government of B.C.)
Floodwatch, avalanche warnings issued for parts of Vancouver Island

The province will be spraying spongy moth insecticide at seven sites around Vancouver Island in the spring to prevent the invasive species from becoming established. (Black Press Media file photo)
Province plans spring sprayings to prevent invasive spongy moths in Campbell River