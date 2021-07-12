PHOTOS: North Island Cubs off to fast start

The North Island Cubs 18UAAA team are off to a fast start, after recording a 0.83 record through the start of the season.
The team headed into last weekend 8-0. But after splitting double headers at home against the Township BlueSox and Richmond Chuckers on July 10 and 11, respectively, they now sit at 10-2.
On Saturday, July 10, the Cubs started by walloping the Township BlueSox 11-0, but then lost their first time of the season 11-7. Then on Sunday, the team lost against the Richmond Chuckers 6-5, but then won its second game 5-2.
The 15UAA Cubs team has also had its share of success, posting a 7-3 record, including three wins over the weekend. On Saturday, the team beat the Nanaimo Pirates 12-5 and on Sunday, won two games against the Parksville Royals, 12-0 and 12-1.
