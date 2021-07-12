PHOTOS: North Island Cubs off to fast start

Cameron Bell (l-r) and Landon Bowers during the Cub’s second game against the Township BlueSox at Nunns Creek Park on July 10. Brian Robbins gets an out at first base during the Cub’s second game against the Township BlueSox at Nunns Creek Park on July 10. Members of the North Island Cubs 18UAAA team with coach Hugh Gurney (right) during the team’s second game against the Township BlueSox at Nunns Creek Park on July 10. Pitcher Joe Frumento prepares to throw during the Cub’s second game against the Township BlueSox at Nunns Creek Park on July 10. Zach Dobie connects with a pitch during the Cub’s second game against the Township Bluesox at Nunns Creek Park on July 10. Cameron Bell steals a base during the Cub’s second game against the Township BlueSox at Nunns Creek Park on July 10. David Klatt catches a fly ball during the Cub’s second game against the Township BlueSox at Nunns Creek Park on July 10. Landon Bowers throws a bitch during the Cub’s second game against the Township BlueSox at Nunns Creek Park on July 10. Cameron Bell throws to home during the Cub’s second game against the Township BlueSox at Nunns Creek Park on July 10. Owen Lagos throws a bitch during the Cub’s second game against the Township BlueSox at Nunns Creek Park on July 10.

The North Island Cubs 18UAAA team are off to a fast start, after recording a 0.83 record through the start of the season.

The team headed into last weekend 8-0. But after splitting double headers at home against the Township BlueSox and Richmond Chuckers on July 10 and 11, respectively, they now sit at 10-2.

On Saturday, July 10, the Cubs started by walloping the Township BlueSox 11-0, but then lost their first time of the season 11-7. Then on Sunday, the team lost against the Richmond Chuckers 6-5, but then won its second game 5-2.

The 15UAA Cubs team has also had its share of success, posting a 7-3 record, including three wins over the weekend. On Saturday, the team beat the Nanaimo Pirates 12-5 and on Sunday, won two games against the Parksville Royals, 12-0 and 12-1.

