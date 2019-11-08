Orange Sox aim to revive boys fastball on Vancouver Island

The Orange Sox Fastball program hopes to rebuild fastball on Vancouver Island and may include Campbell River in a series of ID camps on.

Any interested players or parents that have boys from ages 13 – 16 (Birth years 2004 – 2006) on Vancouver Island are invited to participate in the program. There is no cost to attending ID camps. Camps will be held in Victoria, Sooke, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and possibly in Campbell River, a team press release says.

The O’Sox Fastball program aims to increase awareness of the sport of softball on the male side of the game on Vancouver Island. British Columbia and Vancouver Island have a rich heritage and linage of producing world class softball players that have represented local B.C. cities on the regional, provincial, national and international play.

The team is launching its online registration portal. Each player will be able to register and participate in all team practices, clinics, training or team functions at no cost. The team will have costs, but they are working on negating all costs for players to participate on the field. That is part of their goal, to provide a softball program at no cost to ball players on Vancouver Island.

The team will focus on player development through participation on all levels. Players will not be cut from the club. All players will be included in ID camps, tournaments, practices, games, exhibition games with equal playing time. All players will play and enjoy a very interesting and intensive experience from the game of fastball.

The O’Sox program will focus on skill and player development. With its “no cut” policy for all players, the O’Sox program’s main focus is growth. The sport is fractured on Vancouver Island and softball is a sport that players can enjoy on a lifelong journey.

The goal is not only to develop 15 players to travel to the BC Games in Maple Ridge in 2020, but to also rebuild the boys side of fastball on Vancouver Island and give players a place to play. The team also would like to see first nations athletes attend the camps. Our club has three first nations coaches with national and international experience.

The O’Sox program will continue past the 2020 appearance at the BC Summer Games in Maple Ridge. There is a plan of attending the 2022 BC Summer Games in Prince George.

