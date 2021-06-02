Abbotsford is a great cycling destination and its extensive dyke system is very safe for children on bikes. (File photo/ Black Press Media)

Off to the races!

There is light at the end of the tunnel. With the latest government update, we are already seeing loosening restrictions that should continue to ease significantly in the coming weeks.

This is super exciting news for us cyclists!

A lot of you more self-motivated types have been able to remain consistent and steady in your riding and training, and that’s amazing. Think of local rider Jacob Koomen who’s been training to ride 500 km from Victoria to Port Hardy solo to raise money for cancer research. But we can’t all be like Jacob. There are many of us who really do need that extra social element in order to get our butts out the door.

If you’re one of those people that has been desperate for social interaction, then B.C.’s restart plan is welcomed news because it means we can finally get together in progressively larger groups, both indoors and outdoors, and ride bikes together.

Many of us have been operating on the assumption that 2021 was going to be another lost year in terms of events and races. Fortunately, we are already seeing organizers optimistically announce that their events are going to run later in 2021. We’re even seeing some events “uncancel” themselves!

If you’ve been struggling, and let’s be honest, we’ve all been struggling, try signing up for an event or race to kickstart your own personal “restart” plan. You’ll find a huge increase in motivation and now you can train with friends!

Talking about struggling, imagine all the dedicated folks who volunteer or work as event organizers and directors. These folks are integral to creating an environment that encourages, motivates, and provides social and competitive situations for all of us. What better way to support them by signing up for a race!

Maybe you’re signed up for something huge like Ironman Canada or maybe your personal restart plan includes simply registering as a River City Cycle Club member and joining their (super fun) group rides, this will motivate you and, in turn, motivate those awesome folks who work their butts off to give us cyclists the opportunities we’ve all been missing.

Quick Tip: With the cycling world still operating under some extreme shortages of bikes, parts, and accessories, have a look over your current supplies to make sure you’re not missing something you’ll need for your event/race. If you need something like a chain or a camelbak you may need to order something now in order to have it in a couple months. Think ahead!

– Article provided by Pedal Your World

