North Island Tour De Rock rider Benjamin Leah leads team to Port Hardy

“You don’t have issues and problems when you look at these kids and how much they’re going through.”

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Tour De Rock rode into Port Hardy today at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate with local residents before leaving for Port McNeill at 12:30 p.m.

The Cops for Cancer Tour De Rock team rode into Port Hardy in style this afternoon, with the North Island’s Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Benjamin Leah leading the way.

“The ride into Port Hardy was gorgeous, some of the views — I’ve never seen them like that,” he said after stopping for lunch at the Chamber of Commerce at 11:30 a.m.

Leah has been living in Port Hardy since October 2016, and the town was his very first posting as an RCMP officer.

He noted in a previous interview he had always been interested in riding for Tour De Rock when he would volunteer down island in Victoria, and that this could possibly be the only opportunity he would have to ride during his career.

“The training was intense,” Leah noted. “It was tough at times, some of the rides we had to do, some of the hill rides were the hardest parts, they really push you on the training to make sure you are in the best shape possible for the whole tour and to do the best for the kids as possible.”

Leah started getting ready for the ride back in March, with the trainers pushing them to complete 50-70 kilometres each time they went out, averaging 25 kilometres an hour.

The Tour De Rock team stayed over night in Port Alice Sept. 22 before riding into Port Hardy today, and Leah said he thoroughly enjoyed visiting the village. “It was amazing — there was some very funny moments, some very tearful moments, and it was a great fundraiser overall.”

He added the Port Alice fundraiser raised over $6,000 and he definitely hit his overall goal of raising $15,000, which means he can send 10 kids to Camp Good Times.

Leah and the Tour De Rock team visited Camp Good Times, which he said really put everything into a new perspective for him. “It was very heart wrenching to see — these kids have so much going on in their lives it puts your issues and problems into a whole new light. You don’t have issues and problems when you look at these kids and how much they’re going through … they’re tougher than most adults I know.”

Leah will be going to a big fundraiser dinner tonight in Port McNeill with the Tour De Rock team at the Royal Canadian Legion, and then will be leaving for Woss and Sayward Sept. 24, which is about a 140 kilometre ride, the longest part of the trip.

Leah fundraised all summer at events like the Cops for Cancer golf tournament at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club and the Rumble on the Runway drag races in Port McNeill.

He had a fundraising goal of 15,000 this year, “

The Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer Tour De Rock event is a two-week 1,000-kilometre bike ride that police officers and media complete to raise money to fight childhood cancer.