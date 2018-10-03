No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

The Vancouver Canucks have decided to put an end to distractions on the road by banning video games.

On Tuesday, newly named alternate captain Bo Horvat told TSN 1040 that Fortnite, a popular third-person shooter video game, was “definitely a no-go.”

“No more bringing video games on the road,” Horvat said. “It’s strictly team meals, team dinners, and hanging out with the guys.”

Horvat said there are better ways to spend time while travelling to away games anyway.

“There’s a lot of cool cities we visit and to be cooped up in your room all night, playing Fortnite, is a waste of your time.”

READ MORE: Canucks set roster, decline to name captain for 2018-19 season

Players around the NHL weighed in on the Canucks’ decision.

#Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner on #Canucks players’ decision to ban video games like Fortnite on the road: “I wouldn’t mind that either. Video games get out of control.” — Joshua Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) October 3, 2018

Patrik Laine on Vancouver’s decision to ban video games on the road: “They need something to blame after last year.” #NHLJets — Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) October 3, 2018

Laine’s reaction comes as an obvious shot at the Canucks’ dismal 31-40-11 record from the 2017-18 season.

Laine continued, “And we kind of made a deal if we’re playing like that, we can give up our PlayStations so we’re not going to take them on the road. But I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Reaction to Laine’s comments in #Canucks room –

JV18 – “Whatever, I don’t care what he says.”

BH53 – “We have a home opener tonight to worry about I’m not going to sit here and talk about video games.” — Irfaan Gaffar (@sportsnetirf) October 3, 2018

Virtanen added “Fortnite” hasn’t been an issue for the Canucks.

“I just think that where we want to go with our team, anything we can do to get better, that’s a stepping stone. You can only go up from last year. … We want to be focused all the time when we come to the rink but have fun at the same time. But it’s all business here” said Virtanen.

–with a file from the Canadian Press

@kieranroconnor

kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.