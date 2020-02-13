Nine Campbell River wrestlers earn berths in provincial championships

Campbell River wrestlers had a strong showing at last weekend’s Island Championships in Nanaimo. Photo contributed

Campbell River wrestlers had a strong showing at last weekend’s Island Championships in Nanaimo.

Competing against all wrestlers from Vancouver Island, nine wrestlers from Campbell River earned a spot at the Provincial Championships in Langley this upcoming weekend.

Outstanding performances came from Sadie Dowler (47kg Female), Scott Assu (51kg Male), Owen Olney (57kg Male), Alex Anderson (78kg Male), who are all from Carihi, and Logan Courtney (110kg Male) from Phoenix Middle School, who all won their divisions, and earning the title of Island Champion.

April LaCoste (60kg Female) of Phoenix Middle School earned a silver medal. Gage Balle (63kg) of Timberline placed third, earning a bronze medal. Le Le (60kg Male) and Paul Smurthwaite (70kg Male) of Carihi placed fourth.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Wrestling