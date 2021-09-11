Black Press reporter Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

Black Press reporter Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

NFL preview: Black Press football insider Erin Haluschak talks Seahawks and more

Podcast: Discussion includes predicted Super Bowl and MVP winners, fantasy picks

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – Preview – 2021:09:09

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and Black Press reporter Erin Haluschak offer a preview of the NFL season. Talk includes an in-depth look at the Seattle Seahawks, plus Super Bowl and MVP picks and more.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLParksvillePodcastSeattle Seahawksvancouverisland

Previous story
Field for Canadian rugby sevens events diluted by pandemic-related issues

Just Posted

Devin Nelson ended up in the ICU in Victoria where he was sent after a suspected reaction to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Photo couresy Devin Nelson
Medical professionals spend four days trying to stop Campbell River man’s seizures after receviving COVID-19 vaccine

A Quadra man in the middle of a heart attack had difficulty getting on the ferry to go to hospital. File photo/Campbell River Mirror
UPDATE: Ferry between Campbell River and Quadra Island resumes service

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
New accessible playgrounds, maintenance upgrades coming to north Island schools

UBC forest ecology professor and international bestselling author Suzanne Simard is this year’s Haig-Brown Lecture speaker. Photo courtesy Suzanne Simard
Annual Haig-Brown Lecture to feature world-renowned forest ecologist Suzanne Simard