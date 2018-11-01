Newbies are in the Tuesday Lunch Bunch lead

Tuesday Lunch Bunch 10 Pin Bowling

At the completion of the first quarter the winner was Island Fever Travel with 185.5 points.

Leading the second quarter two weeks in are the Newbies. Individual high scoring scratch was Shirley Focht with a 191 game and 527 series while handicap high scoring went to Bev Bradshaw with a 254 game and 674 series. Mens high scores in scratch went to Ray Berkenstock with high scratch game of 195 and high handicap game and series with 255/651. CTF special awards were earned by Bev Bradshaw and Ray Berkenstock for 50 pins over average games.

Friday Night Mixed 10 pin League

Male individual high scratch and handicap scoring was shared by four individuals.

High scratch game going to Rob Rodgers (225), high handicap game to Amedeo Russo (275), high scratch series to Eugene Belanko (632) handicap series to Dan Annand (782). “Whatever Works” took 32 of a possible 32 points lead by Iona Wheatley with high scratch and handicap game 227/295 and Leona Williams with high scratch and handicap series of 597/804. Winner of the first quarter was “Bowlderdash” by 1.5 points over the “Misfits”.

Saturday Youth 10 pin League

Special mention to Kayden Christiansen for a 102 game, 30 pins over average and to Aiden Robertson for a 305 series, 59 pins over his average.

Rhiannon Riopka, who recently changed to a one had release rolled most pins over average series with +33.

Youth between the ages of six and twenty two are invited to join the youth league. There is still time to join. There is a one time fee of $30 for membership to belong to the national bowling organization and cost per week is $10 for bowling and $1 to rent shoes. There is a grace period of three weeks for youth to make a decision whether they want to continue in the league For information email scubachick.dr@gmail.com.

