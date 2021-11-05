The new movie Long Live Chainsaw celebrates the life and legacy of Nanaimo mountain bike racer Steve Smith. (Photo courtesy Sven Martin/Long Live Chainsaw)

The new movie Long Live Chainsaw celebrates the life and legacy of Nanaimo mountain bike racer Steve Smith. (Photo courtesy Sven Martin/Long Live Chainsaw)

New movie tells true story of Nanaimo mountain bike racer’s life and legacy

Long Live Chainsaw, a documentary about Steve Smith, premieres Nov. 5

Nanaimo mountain bike champion Steve Smith has been memorialized with a bike park, a bike race, and now, with a biographical movie.

Long Live Chainsaw, a full-length documentary film from from Red Bull Media House and Anthill Films, premieres this week at the Port Theatre.

Smith, the overall World Cup champion in downhill mountain bike racing in 2013, died in a motorbike crash in 2016. According to a press release from Anthill Films, Long Live Chainsaw will reveal Smith’s “meteoric rise” from humble surroundings growing up in Cassidy and tell of the rider’s “untimely death and long-lasting legacy.”

“Stevie’s unwavering belief not only propelled him to become the best in the world but inspired everyone he touched to believe in their own impossible dreams…” the release noted. “Downhill [mountain bike racing] had long been dominated by Europeans before ‘the Canadian Chainsaw’ became the unlikeliest of heroes.”

Long Live Chainsaw premieres Friday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. at Nanaimo’s Port Theatre.

READ ALSO: No one could ride a bike quite like Steve Smith


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Mountain biking

Previous story
World-class soccer pair relish chance to grow the game as Pacific FC co-owners

Just Posted

Museum at Campbell River Curator Beth Boyce is pleased to release ‘Twas the Wreck of Northwestern. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Museum at Campbell River releases children’s book about SS Northwestern

Orca makes its way past Cape Mudge Lighthouse on Quadra Island on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Photo by Robin Day
Quadra Island Foundation making great strides in first year

Alison Skrepneck, local coordinator for the Campbell River Shoebox Project. Photo courtesy Campbell River Shoebox Project.
Campbell River Shoebox Project chapter again looking for gift card donations this holiday season

Union workers at Strathcona Gardens are looking for a cost of living agreement with their employer. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Union calls SRD statement on wages ‘height of hypocrisy’