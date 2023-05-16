Nanaimo’s Harbourside FC boasts strong Campbell River presence

File Photo - Nanaimo’s new semi-pro soccer club Harbourside FC started its inaugural campaign on April 29th against Unity FC of Langley, on April 29th of this year. ( File Photo - Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

He’s come a long way from where he started, but 25-year-old Harbourside FC striker Taylor Arbour can clearly remember what it was like to begin his soccer journey in the North Island.

“I was three or four,” recalls Arbour. “Those rainy and wet Saturday mornings at Rockland field in Campbell River. I just remember loving the game of soccer.”

Similar memories of starting out in such a humble way were expressed by midfielder and centre back Gillianne Stewardson, herself just 19 years old.

“I wanted to play with my best friend,” said Stewardson. “It all started out playing house league soccer. My best friend was playing and I wanted to be on her team with Campbell River Youth Soccer Association (CRYSA). That’s where it all started.”

The pair are just some of the five players that call the Rivercity home who currently hold a spot on League1 BC’s newest club in Nanaimo. Founded in October 2022, both men’s and women’s clubs kicked off their inaugural campaigns within the semi-professional ranks this year. The other Campbell River natives include Fergus Hall, Nathan Chow and Emma Skalik.

The men have gotten off to a good start, currently in a three-way tie for top spot at five points, while the women won their first game of the season May 13, beating the TSS Rovers of Burnaby by a score of 3-2.

“It is amazing,” said Arbour when asked about being able to play locally at such a high level. “The support we’ve gotten for our first two games has been incredible. We broke the League1 BC attendance record during our home opener. Lots of my family came down from Campbell River. Having a lot of people from Campbell River and to be able to represent Campbell River is amazing.”

For Stewardson, currently a college player at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pa. during the school year, the off time playing for Harbourside FC feels like she’s almost living a dream.

“If you told me when I was 12 or 13, when I started to take soccer a little bit more seriously, that I’d be playing in front of family and friends so close to home, I’d definitely would have not believed you,” said Stewardson

It is because of this strong Campbell River presence on Harbourside FC that the CRYSA is going to be hosting these athletes for a special meet and greet for current CRYSA players on June 5, from 7-9 pm at Robron Field.

Stewardson feels that the local contingent from both men’s and women’s programs is something that for a long time didn’t get recognized, and thinks that the recognition for the local soccer community in Campbell River has finally come.

“On the soccer end of things, Campbell River kind of got pushed toward the background,” said Stewardson. “We were overshadowed by places like Courtenay, Comox and those programs. But due to the efforts of coaches like (Carihi High coach) John Jepson, and due to the work of CRYSA and those programs. It demonstrates how successful those programs have been throughout the years — and that those programs can produce good players.”

For more on Harbourside FC and League1 BC coverage, visit http://league1bc.ca

