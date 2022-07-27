More than the weather is heating up around Campbell River

By Don Daniels

Already on Discovery Pier in Campbell River there is both pink and chinook salmon being caught using Buzz Bomb lures, pink lures for pink salmon and herring color for chinooks.

Pinks are being caught also at Kelsey Bay in Sayward but the local seals that live below the wharf are there to feast on the salmon as the fish are being hauled up. The seals win each time.

The pink salmon run started mid-July and when the salmon are staging near the wharf, a number of local anglers are there and they catching fish. With the hot weather, expect more anglers out in pursuit of this fun salmon to catch on light gear.

In Sayward, if you are inclined to fish off the point, early morning hours have been productive and you will avoid the crowds.

When Chinook salmon are being caught on Discovery Pier, news travels like wildfire and now is the time to get out cast out some lures and catch a fish. Recently an angler had landed a Chinook, got the picture and managed to place the fish on the cleaning table and without noticing that the drain hole was open, the salmon managed to escape through the drain and ended up back in the water. Sometimes fishing can be a comedy of errors but this time it was no laughing matter.

On another matter of catch and release salmon fishing, a 38.5 pound Chinook was caught and released at Kitty Coleman. It came in as an oversize fish which was measured and released.

A number of the locals have been getting out early morning and they have reported excellent results. With the hot weather they are fishing the early morning and getting back to the dock by 10 a.m., while some will head out during the evening.

I was at the local tackle shop and the pinks have arrived at the Campbell, Oyster and Quinsam Rivers and it’s full speed ahead to hook into the feisty little fish that give people of all ages a chance to catch a nice bright pink on spinning gear or a fly. Waders this time of year is not needed. Many get out knee high in water and fish the various pools around the Campbell River or get out to Salmon Point and fish the shoreline from Salmon Point to the mouth of the Oyster River. Coho will be coming later in the summer and it offers a chance to get out in late summer and into October.

Trout anglers should try Beavertail Lake and if you can get a small boat out, fish the evening hours until dark. Many lakes are gated but knowing ahead and checking local tackle outlets will save you time and gas. Next week I will have a report on a local fly-tying session I had on the Pier last Sunday. I was surprised on the interest people have in getting started along with people who have had many years experience in tying commercially but now downsize their equipment or donate it to people who can use it.

