Miracle Beach Fun Run happens Sunday

Karen Melanson and the Campbell River River Runners are gearing up for another of their annual Miracle Beach Fun Run/Walk this weekend, and she says there’s still room on the trails for anyone who’d like to join them.

Melanson serves as president of the club, which is putting on the 30th annual event this year, and says while the online registration for Sunday’s run ends at midnight on Friday, anyone interested can still show up on Sunday morning between 8:30 and 9 a.m. and take part.

Participants have the choice of doing a 5K or 10K walk or run. The main event starts at 10 a.m. – 9:30 for walkers and runners who will likely take longer than 1.5 hours – at the main parking lot at Miracle Beach, winding its way through the beautiful trails in the area.

There is also a 1K Kids Fun Run again this year for those 10 and under, which begins at about 11:15, and all participants will receive a chocolate medal for taking part.

Registration fees for the event are $45 for either the 5K or 10K run, but free for the kids and only $90 for a family of up to four people, but unfortunately, anyone registering on the day of the event will need to pay in cash. Registration fee includes soup, goodies, awards and prizes after the run, and organizers are encouraging everyone to bring their own cups and bowls to help them make the event as environmentally friendly as possible.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Melanson at karenmelanson@shaw.ca or by phone at 250-202-7050.



miked@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter