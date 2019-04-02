Campbell River’s Midget Hurricanes came away the victors in the Richmond Ice Classic, an all female tournament held at the Richmond Ice Centre.

Midget Hurricanes nearly perfect in Richmond tournament

Campbell River’s Midget Hurricanes came away the victors in the Richmond Ice Classic, an all female tournament held at the Richmond Ice Centre annually for the last 22 years.

The CR Midget Hurricanes faced a team from Lumby on Friday, March 29, in their first game of the tournament, it ended in a 2-2 tie. Later that evening they faced the Victoria Ice Hawks, defeating them with a 3-0 victory.

Saturday saw the Hurricanes face the Richmond Ravens, defeating them with a score of 5-1. Then in the semis, the Hurricanes faced the Victoria Ice Hawks to earn a spot in the finals, defeating them with a score of 2-1.

The final game was Hurricanes vs Lumby, a repeat of the first game. The Hurricanes played an amazing game defeating Lumby with a score of 2-0 , with goals from Paulina Locker and an empty net goal by Ravjot Bains to clinch the banner.

