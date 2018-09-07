Maple Ridge falls to Peterborough in sudden death of Mann Cup Game 1

Adam Jones nets four including the game-winner for Peterborough Lakers

Adam Jones scored his fourth goal of the game in sudden death, double overtime Friday, leading the host Peterborough Lakers to a come-from-behind-win over the Maple Ridge Burrards in Game 1 of the Mann Cup final.

Jones tallied six points, while Shawn Evans followed suit with two goals and eight points for the Lakers at Peterborough Memorial Centre.

Ben McIntosh and Dan Taylor led the way with four and three goals, respectively, for the Burrards. Curtis Dickson netted two goals for Maple Ridge against his former team.

Evan Kirk picked up the goaltending win, stopping 44 of 57 shots for the Lakers.

Frank Scigliano stopping 56 of 69 shots for the Burrards.

The Lakers took the lead after the first period, as Jones potted two of his three goals in the game to make it 3-2.

Peterborough came out shooting in the second, pushing the score to 10-5 as Evans netted two goals and two assists to lead the charge.

The third period, though, was all Burrards as they scored six goals, all coming within the first 10 minutes.

Peterborough’s Thomas Hoggarth tied the game up with just over four minutes left in the frame to force overtime.

In the first OT, McIntosh scored his fourth goal of the frame, coming on an assist from Dickson.

McIntosh had eight points total in the opening game.

Dickson completed his hat-trick with just over seven minutes left in overtime, and finished with seven points.

The lead did not last long, though.

Hoggarth once again tied the game with under three minutes left in the frame to force double overtime.

Peterborough was able to scrape through to score in sudden death double overtime to take the first game of the Mann Cup.

After the game, Burrards general manager Lance Andre said he thought the team performed well considering it hadn’t played a game for two weeks.

“We knew the first one was going to be tough and if we won we were going to steal one.”

He added that for the second game, Saturday (4 p.m. PST), the Burrards will have to make a few adjustments on defence and in the face-offs circle, and compete more for loose balls.

