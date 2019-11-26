Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

Winnipeggers are expected to crowd the downtown streets today to celebrate the end of a Grey Cup drought that lasted almost three decades.

The city will be hosting a parade this afternoon after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won their 11th Grey Cup with a 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday in Calgary.

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game.

Fans packed Winnipeg’s major airport Monday to welcome home the Canadian Football League champions.

The crowd chanted and screamed as Bombers players walked out from a secure area to a stage set up to celebrate the end of the longest Cup-less streak in the league.

Quarterback Chris Streveler signed autographs and shook hands with the fans, saying the players didn’t fully understand how much the win meant to Winnipeggers until they got off the plane.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canucks give up late goal, fall 2-1 in Philadelphia

Just Posted

Sierra Club presentation becomes pro-forestry rally after Campbell River event cancelled

Organization says it’s disappointed that their booking at Community Centre was cancelled by the city

Strathcona Regional District will not cover Cortes Island director’s legal costs

Area B director Noba Anderson’s costs incurred to defend against the petition… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP investigating after fight sends two women to hospital

Incident occurred early Sunday morning on Homalco reserve

Campbell River school board puts name forward to host VISTA conference

‘I think that our district has a lot to share,’ says board chair

PHOTOS: Campbell River Killer Whales welcome Island clubs for first home swim meet of the season

More than 150 swimmers attend CRKW Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

B.C. provided $830M in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report

B.C. committed $902 million over the next three years to CleanBC

Okanagan scientist headed to ‘Mars’

UBCO’s Gord Binsted is one of six scientists heading to the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation Lab

Feds won’t explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue

Ottawa bought the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

Teamsters say they have reached a tentative deal with CN, work set to resume

The union said normal operations at CN will resume Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time across Canada

Canucks give up late goal, fall 2-1 in Philadelphia

Voracek scores winner for Flyers

Court hears of motorist’s erratic driving before girl hit in Vancouver Island crosswalk

Trial starts for driver that left Leila Bui with severe brain damage, internal injuries

RCMP arrest Canada-wide prohibited driver, impound loaned vehicle

Victoria woman was ‘driving someone else’s vehicle,’ say police

Store manager in Nanaimo suffers head injury in assault by alleged shoplifter

Police looking for suspect who they say struck store manager with bag of bottles

Most Read